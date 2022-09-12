WEEK 3 SCHEDULE
(7 p.m. Friday unless noted)
Class 4A
Henley at Ashland
Hidden Valley at Klamath Union
Marist Catholic at Mazama
Class 3A
Lakeview at South Umpqua
Class 1A (8-man)
Bonanza at Mohawk
Crosspoint Christian at Alsea, 3:30 p.m. Friday
Lost River at St. Paul, 1 p.m. Saturday
Class 1A (6-man)
Powers at North Lake, 2 p.m. Saturday
Riddle at Gilchrist, 4 p.m. Saturday
