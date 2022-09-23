CLASS 4A
Mazama at North Bend
Marshfield at Klamath Union, 7:30 p.m.
Cascade at Henley, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A
St. Mary’s at Lakeview
CLASS 1A (8-man)
Bonanza at Myrtle Point
Crosspoint Christian 50, Chiloquin 22
CLASS 1A (6-man)
Elkton at Gilchrist, 2 p.m.
North Lake at Days Creek, 3 p.m.
CALIFORNIA
Loyalton at Butte Valley, 6 p.m.
Los Molinos at Modoc, 7:30 p.m.
Tulelake at Herlong, 1 p.m. Saturday
