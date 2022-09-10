WEEK 2 scores
CLASS 4A
WEEK 2 scores
CLASS 4A
Klamath Union 46, Burns 30
Mazama 48, Eagle Point 27
Henley 35, Crater 0
CLASS 3A
Lakeview at Brookings-Harbor, 3 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 1A (8-man)
Bonanza 38, Alsea 6
Lost River 46, Myrtle Point 20
Perrydale 62, Crosspoint Christian 30
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter at Chiloquin, 5 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 1A (6-man)
North Lake at Siletz Valley, 7 p.m. Saturday
Jewell at Gilchrist, canceled
CALIFORNIA
Tulelake 46, Butte Valley 14
Modoc 27, Quincy 13
CLASS 4A
Klamath Union 46, Burns 30: The Pelicans (1-1) won the non-conference game that was moved from Modoc Field to Lakeview because of hazardous air quality caused by the Van Meter Fire outside Klamath Falls.
No other details were available.
CLASS 1A (8-MAN)
Lost River 46, Myrtle Point 20: Nathan Dalton rushed 24 times for 246 yards and four touchdowns and also scored on a pair of two-point conversions as the host Raiders (2-0), No. 2 in the state coaches' poll, defeated the sixth-ranked Bobcats.
Connor Dunlea added 66 yards on the ground as Lost River finished with 376 yards rushing.
Quarterback Chase McAuliffe was 3-of-7 passing for 47 yards and a touchdown, with Dalton making all three receptions. McAuliffe also rushed for a score.
Myrtle Point's Logan Backman completed 17 of 31 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns.
Bonanza 38, Alsea 6: Adrian Mojica rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns and also returned a fumble for a score as the Antlers (2-0) won at home.
Alan Hill passed for 80 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 70 yards for the hosts. W.D. Kness scored touchdowns rushing and receiving.
Perrydale 62, Crosspoint Christian 30
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter at Chiloquin, 5 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 1A (6-man)
North Lake at Siletz Valley, 7 p.m. Saturday
CALIFORNIA
Tulelake 46, Butte Valley 14: Quarterback Xavier Silva rushed 15 times for 103 yards and a touchdown and completed 5 of 9 passes for 81 yards and two scores to lead the host Honkers (1-1) to the victory against the Bulldogs (0-2).
Gio Loza added 79 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries for Tulelake, which gained 260 yards on the ground.
Leo Leon and Anthony Loza had receiving touchdowns for the Honkers and Brian Perez added a rushing TD.
Joey Cilione had 21 tackles for Butte Valley, with Kyler Hensley adding 16 and Jordan Cynor 14.
Modoc 27, Quincy 13
