Logan Whitlock rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries as host Henley High, ranked No. 4 in the state in the Class 4A coaches' poll, defeated No. 9 Cascade 40-22 Friday night.
Shaw Stork completed 7 of 16 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns and added 53 yards on seven carries for Henley (4-0 overall). Luke Bennett, Owen Cheyne and Chris Janney made touchdown receptions.
After Cascade pulled within 27-22 late in the third quarter, Whitlock scored on a 54-yard run.
Whitlock added a 17-yard touchdown run with 9:52 remaining to cap the scoring.
Whitlock also led the Hornets defensively with 7.5 tackles, including seven solo stops. Bennett and Janney both intercepted passes.
Mazama 50, North Bend 0: Trevor Anderson rushed eight times for 178 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Vikings (4-0), ranked No. 1 in the state in the Class 4A coaches' poll, won their inaugural Big Sky Conference game.
Brody Hubble (119 yards) and Treyce Horton (78 yards) each added two TDs rushing on eight carries as Mazama amassed 440 yards on the ground. Quarterback Tyson Van Gastel, who attempted just six passes, completing two for 51 yards, ran six times for 63 yards and a score.
The Vikings scored 22 second-quarter points to take a 30-0 halftime lead.
Anderson also led Mazama defensively with five tackles, including three solo stops.
CLASS 1A (8-MAN)
Crosspoint Christian 50, Chiloquin 22: Chase Bacus rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries and also scored on a 28-yard reception to lead the visiting Warriors to a non-conference victory on Thursday night.
Teammate Kody Sparks was 5-of-10 passing for 94 yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors (1-2), who built a 30-0 halftime lead.
For Chiloquin (1-1), Orville Schroeder completed 7 of 24 passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns but was intercepted three times, twice by Keaton Kensler.
CALIFORNIA
Tulelake 44, Herlong 8: Gio Loza rushed for 142 yards on 15 carries to lead the visiting Honkers (2-2) to the non-conference victory Saturday afternoon.
Anthony Loza added 121 yards on five attempts as Tulelake amassed 311 yards on the ground.