Logan Whitlock rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries as host Henley High, ranked No. 4 in the state in the Class 4A coaches' poll, defeated No. 9 Cascade 40-22 Friday night.

Shaw Stork completed 7 of 16 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns and added 53 yards on seven carries for Henley (4-0 overall). Luke Bennett, Owen Cheyne and Chris Janney made touchdown receptions.

Tags

Recommended for you