Klamath Union 10, Hidden Valley 8: A little luck and a strong defense lifted the Pelicans to a homecoming victory Friday night in their inaugural Big Sky Conference game.

Hidden Valley (1-2) had two chances to win in the final few minutes, but Sequoia Hall clanked a 27-yard field-goal attempt off the left upright with 3:15 left and then had a 36-yard field goal on the final play blocked.

