Progress can't always be measured by wins an losses.
But it can for Klamath Union High and North Lake.
Progress can't always be measured by wins an losses.
But it can for Klamath Union High and North Lake.
The Pelicans (2-2) have already equaled their victory total from the previous two full seasons combined, when they went 1-8 in each.
They played defending Class 4A state champion Marshfield tough for a half Friday night before suffering a 47-7 loss at Modoc Field. The Pirates scored 34 unanswered points after the intermission.
“I believe we played a great game going into the second half, we ran out of gas and it showed,” KU running back Jett Johnson said.
The Pelicans appeared to have taken the lead on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Cuellar to Tony Ortiz early in the second quarter, but a holding penalty wiped out the play.
Cuellar later threw a 79-yard TD pass to Ortiz, trimming Marshfield's lead to 13-7 at the intermission.
Trailing 20-7 midway through the third quarter, KU drove to the Pirates' 25-yard line, but consecutive penalties forced the Pelicans to punt, with Devon Pederson racing 81 yards untouched for a touchdown.
“Everything that happened tonight is fixable and we know that as a team,” said Pelicans offensive lineman Hayden Smith, a team captain. “Our focus is for every player to get better in at least one aspect, the only way to go from here is to bounce back and win.”
The Pelicans will travel to North Bend (1-3, 0-2) this Friday. The Bulldogs are coming off a 50-0 loss at top-ranked Mazama.
“We have a tight group of kids that are very positive and push each other in positive ways," KU coach Tom Smith said. "We need to focus on getting a little bit better every week, if we do that big things will happen.”
North Lake, which has a Class 1A 6-man team, won 54-48 at Days Creek. It was the Cowboys' first victory in three seasons.
Trevor Williams and Blake Hernickx each rushed for three touchdowns for the Cowboys, who scored on each of their offensive possessions.
Williams carried 20 times for 226 yards and Herinckx added 125 yards on 17 carries.
Carter Golson led the Cowboys with eight solo tackles and Jack Roscoe had five solo tackles, two pass deflections, returned an interception for a touchdown and blocked a kick.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.