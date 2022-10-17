Bonanza’s Adrian Mojica, center, is tripped up for one of the few times by the Crosspoint Christian defense on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Mojica rushed for 276 yards and three touchdowns in the Antlers’ 48-36 victory.
With its usually potent ground game limited, Henley High went to the air Friday night.
Shaw Stork completed 9 of 15 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns – all three to Owen Cheyne – and running back Logan Whitlock also threw a TD pass as the visiting Hornets rallied to defeat defending state Class 4A champion Marshfield 29-15 in Coos Bay.
The Hornets (7-0 overall, 4-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 4 in the state coaches’ poll in their classification, kept pace with top-ranked Mazama atop the conference. Henley will play host to the Vikings this coming Friday.
“Marshfield did a great job of shutting down our running game for a large portion of the game,” Hornets coach Alex Stork said. “They are a well-coached team and their players play hard. They had a good game plan and we moved to more of a passing attack than usual but tried to remain balanced.”
The No. 7 Pirates (5-2, 3-1) rallied from a 14-point deficit to take a 15-14 lead with 4:43 remaining in the third quarter. It was the first time since the season opener at Seaside that the Hornets trailed.
Stork threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Cheyne with 3:39 left in the third and the duo hooked up for the subsequent two-point conversion, giving Henley a 22-15 lead.
Stork and Cheyne connected on a 40-yarder with 4:22 remaining to complete the scoring. Cheyne had five catches for 168 yards.
PLAYOFF BONANZA
Bonanza High’s defense came up big when it mattered most.
The Antlers gave up nearly 400 yards of total offense – 399 to be exact – but forced three turnovers after Crosspoint Christian drove inside the 10-yard line, leading to a 48-36 Class 1A 8-man Special District 1 South victory against the host Warriors.
“Those fumbles were exactly the break we needed, our defense is built on a bend-but-don’t-break (philosophy), we came up big in those situations, kept us in the game,” Bonanza coach Kelly Greif said.
Adrian Mojica rushed 25 times for 276 yards and three touchdowns for the Antlers (4-3, 2-1), who moved into a second-place tie with Crosspoint Christian and gained the edge on a playoff berth with their head-to-head victory.
Bonanza’s Allen Hill completed 11 of 20 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target was Austin Sieminski, who had eight receptions for 151 yards and two scores.
“This means everything for our playoff push,” Hill said. “It keeps the morale high for our team and motivates us to win out for a chance at the playoffs.”
The Warriors (3-3, 2-1) gave up 599 yards of total offense.
“I thought it was a heck of a game from both sides, credit to them (Bonanza) for their performance but we put up a great game for fans, who certainly got their money’s worth,” Crosspoint Christian coach Mike Homfeldt said.
ALL-AROUND ATHLETE
Connor Dunlea threw for two touchdowns and also scored on kickoff and interception returns to lead host Lost River, ranked No. 2 in the state Class 1A 8-man coaches’ poll, to a 60-6 victory against Chiloquin.
Dunlea completed 6 of 7 passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns and also threw for a pair of two-point conversions. He ran back the opening kickoff 40 yards for a score and eight plays later tallied on a 38-yard interception return as Lost River (6-1, 3-0 Special District 1 — South) scored 43 first-quarter points.
6-MAN BALL
• North Lake’s Blake Herinckx rushed 24 times for 231 yards and four touchdowns but the Cowboys (2-4, 2-3 Special District 2 — South) missed an extra point with 13 seconds left that would’ve forced overtime after being down by 14 points with five minutes to go in a 39-38 loss at Riddle.
• Gilchrist snapped a 10-game losing streak dating to last season’s opener with a 27-12 victory at Days Creek.