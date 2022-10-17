Bonanza's Adrian Mojica

Bonanza’s Adrian Mojica, center, is tripped up for one of the few times by the Crosspoint Christian defense on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Mojica rushed for 276 yards and three touchdowns in the Antlers’ 48-36 victory.

 Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News

With its usually potent ground game limited, Henley High went to the air Friday night.

Shaw Stork completed 9 of 15 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns – all three to Owen Cheyne – and running back Logan Whitlock also threw a TD pass as the visiting Hornets rallied to defeat defending state Class 4A champion Marshfield 29-15 in Coos Bay.

