Advancing in the first round is something Mazama is no stranger to.
They do it for the second straight season in dominate fashion.
The number one ranked Mazama Vikings hosted the 16th ranked Seaside Seagulls Saturday afternoon at Viking field and the Vikings came out strong and dominated all the way throughout the game.
Vikings quarterback Tyson Van Gastel who completed one pass off of three attempts for 35 yards and a touchdown and ran for 70 yards and two touchdowns from eight attempts led the way offensively and defensively for the Vikings in this one sided affair.
Van Gastel said the success for all of this was coming closer was a team.
“We all became closer this week and played as one unit, coaches preached that all week to us in practice and today we became one unit and played for each other.” “We all did what we needed to do today, we came together and did the right things on offense and defense.”
Mazamas head coach Vic Lease who is now 10-7 all time in the post season for Mazama, including a 2020 championship, believes his team had great execution all around.
“We controlled the ball and set things at our pace, and we did what we do which is running well,” “They (Seaside) defended us pretty well.”
Lease talked about the team’s veer option working extremely well for this game.
“We are tough to defend with our triple option, especially when we are running it like how we are right now, offensively we looked pretty sharp.”
The Vikings now will host the eighth ranked Scappoose, who knocked off the defending state champion Marshfield, next week at Viking field and Lease knows not to take this opponent lightly.
“They are a prolific passing team and have been for a long time, The head coach Sean McNabb and I go way back to our college days, he is a great football coach, this will be a good game next week.”
For the seniors, this will be the last game at Viking field in their high school careers and running back Trevor Anderson who ran for 70 yards and two touchdowns off of eight attempts, wants to enjoy his last home game.
“This game will be very special and I am sure I will be emotional after the game, we just got to do what we do and play it like a normal game,” said Anderson.
