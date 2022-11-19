Lost River High School football coach Dennis Dunlea has something special planned for his players on Thanksgiving Day.
Practice.
The Raiders' season continued Saturday with a 40-14 victory against Powder Valley in the Class 1A 8-man state semifinals at Caldera High in Bend.
Third-seeded Lost River (10-1) will meet No. 1 St. Paul (11-0) for the state title at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Cottage Grove High.
It will be the first trip to a state championship game for the Raiders since they won the Class 2A 11-man crown in 2004.
"We made it back. I'm happy for my kids," Coach Dunlea said. "I've done it before. I'm happy for the guys on our team that haven't had a chance ... they set their goals and worked so hard to get back to this (semifinal) stage and be successful."
Lost River quarterback Chase McAuliffe completed 7-of-12 passes for 241 yards and five touchdowns and also ran for a score.
All five of McAuliffe's first-half completions went for TDs as the Raiders built a 32-0 lead.
"That was a first. It was awesome," McAuliffe said. "We have fast guys and big guys and everybody can catch the ball."
Lost River scored on five of its six first-half possessions. McAuliffe threw TD passes of 62 and 26 yards to Connor Dunlea, 33 and 47 yards to Grady Dunlea and 62 yards to Isaac Hernandez.
The Raiders generally kept Powder Valley quarterback Cole Martin in check. Martin, who rushed for 253 yards and three touchdowns in a 46-8 quarterfinal victory against Cove, threw for one TD and rushed for another Saturday but was limited to 163 yards of total offense. He was 7-of-20 passing for 102 yards and needed 20 carries to get 61 yards.
Martin had to leave the game with an apparent concussion after being called for a late hit on McAuliffe's 6-yard TD run with 4:36 remaining.
"We played really good defense," Coach Dunlea said. "That allowed us to be more aggressive (on offense). We threw the ball all over the place. They tried to take away the run and we let them."
Lost River was eliminated in last year's semifinals by eventual champion Adrian. They avenged that defeat with a 44-8 quarterfinal victory last weekend.
The Raiders' goal from the start of the season was to reach the state final.
"We practiced harder this year so we wouldn't lose in the semifinals," McAuliffe said. "But our team needs to keep things in perspective. We're not done."
As for having to practice on Thanksgiving?
"I'm happy about that," McAuliffe said. "That means more preparing for the state championship."
