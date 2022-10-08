Henley High’s homecoming featured neon lights and the students dressed in neon colors.
The Hornets were not fazed by the flashing lights.
But Klamath Union was left dazed.
Henley, ranked third in the state Class 4A coaches’ poll, came out strong and shut down Klamath Union in a 54-7 Big Sky Conference victory Friday night at Hornets Field.
The Hornets (6-0 overall, 3-0 Big Sky) scored 28 first-quarter points and added 20 more in the second quarter en route to their victory.
“I was so excited to see how the team played, we were pumped up and had great effort all around,” said Henley quarterback Shaw Stork, who was 7-of-12 passing for 94 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on four carries.
Logan Whitlock rushed for 91 yards on nine just nine carries for the Hornets. who remained tied with No. 1 Mazama and defending state champion Marshfield atop the conference standings.
“We came out and had a fantastic game, we scored on every offensive possession," the Hornets' Owen Northcutt said. "It shows that we can come out here and dominate.”
Hornets coach Alex Stork said he was excited by his team’s performance.
“It's always a great feeling to beat a crosstown rival,” said Stork, whose team will play at Marshfield this coming Friday.
Klamath Union captain Tony Ortiz said he knows there’s work for the Pelicans (2-4, 1-3) to do, but remained optimistic.
“We have fight, and we want to win and be successful and we need to have that mindset the whole game no matter what the score is," Ortiz said. "We can do way better as a team and our mistakes can be fixed.”
Pelicans coach Tom Smith agreed.
“The boys played hard, we just kept making mistakes that added up," he said. To do well in our next game we really need to focus and take care of the little things.”
The next game for the Pelicans will be the Canal Bowl against Mazama on Thursday night at Modoc Field.
