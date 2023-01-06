Lost River - Bonanza
Big win for us for sure. they're a good team. they were undefeated, so know good. saw some video of them.
Bonanza
W.D. Kness 17 pts.
Alan Hill 10 pts, 7 reb.
Victor GOnzalez 8
Austin Sieminsloi 6
Adrian Mojica 5
biggest scorers we got. th4eur points
Austian and adrian.
we scored with 16 seconds left. they shot 7-8 seconds left. got rebound. they fouled. we missed one-and-one.
Alan Hill contested layup, hook shot.
they ti4ed it.
went ahead
W.D. driving layup 30 seconds left. 16 second left. they called TO.
LR:
Nathan Dalton 12 pts.
Connor Dunlea 9
Chase McAuliffe 8.
biggesrt differnential . they were up 15-12 after one. half we up 22-21. at end third, LR 31-30.
It was a tight game all the way through.
From there it tightened up and a dog fight the rest o the way.
league opener.
the rivalry ios nicem but LR at top 10- teram and our first league game. those are the ist unoirtabt things about this game was that.
