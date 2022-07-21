Frank Popolizio of Homestead Farms and Ranch helps to plant marijuana for the adult recreational market at his farm in Clifton Park, N.Y., Friday, June 3, 2022. Pot is legal in 19 states. A group of Democratic senators are pushing a federal legalization measure that also includes new cannabis taxes. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Frank Popolizio of Homestead Farms and Ranch helps to plant marijuana for the adult recreational market at his farm in Clifton Park, N.Y., Friday, June 3, 2022. Pot is legal in 19 states. A group of Democratic senators are pushing a federal legalization measure that also includes new cannabis taxes. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are spaced out prior to being planted at Homestead Farms and Ranch in Clifton Park, N.Y., Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
A demonstrator smokes a marijuana cigarette during the Marijuana March in support of the legalization of cannabis in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, May 7, 2022. . (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
A group of Senate Democrats — including U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon — have introduced a measure to decriminalize marijuana and establish new federal cannabis taxes of as much as 25%.
The measure would put cannabis under the regulatory purview of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and would expunge federal criminal records for past federal cannabis convictions.
The new federal marijuana taxes would start off at between 5% and 10% and increase to as much as 25%. It would also eliminate cannabis drug testing for some federal workers and regulated industries. Testing would remain for commercial transportation workers, law enforcement and national security personnel.
The U.S. House of Representatives approved a marijuana legalization measure on April 1. The cannabis legalization push faces tough odds in the U.S. Senate with limited support for federal drug reforms from President Joe Biden.
Wyden joined Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York and Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey introducing the Cannabis Administration And Opportunity Act.
Marijuana is already legal for recreational use in Oregon, California, Washington, New York and 15 other states — as well as the District of Columbia. Cannabis, however, remains illegal on the federal level and other states.
Legalization measures on the ballot in Maryland, Missouri, South Dakota, Arkansas, Oklahoma and other states.
“It’s no longer a question of ‘if cannabis should be legal.’ The states are moving ahead, and not only do the overwhelming majority of American people support legalization, they now live in a state where some form of cannabis is legal,” said Wyden, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee. “I’d ask my colleagues in the Senate to think long and hard about what keeping the federal government stuck in yesteryear means for public health and safety. By failing to act, the federal government is empowering the illicit cannabis market, it’s ruining lives and propping up deeply rooted racism in our criminal justice system, it’s holding back small cannabis businesses from growing and creating jobs in their communities. Cannabis legalization is here, and Congress needs to get with the program.”
A federal marijuana tax could generate as much as $7 billion annually, according to an analysis by the Tax Foundation. A 2018 analysis by New Frontier Data said legalized weed could generate as much as $106 billion in federal tax revenue over an 8-year period.
States where pot is already legal have imposed taxes and fees that make legal cannabis as much as 40% more expensive than illegal pot on the street. That is propelling demand for illegal marijuana sales and grow houses in Oregon, California and other states.
Some marijuana legalization advocates have been frustrated with the lack of forceful support from the Biden administration. The bill’s formal introduction in the U.S. Senate on Thursday was overshadowed by the White House’s disclosure that the 79-year-old Biden had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Marijuana legalization advocates welcomed the Senate bill’s introduction despite expected long odds with in the upper chamber and Republicans poised to gain seats and potential congressional majorities in the November elections.
“The official introduction of this bill to finally end the policy nightmare of federal marijuana prohibition is the culmination of unprecedented leadership in the Senate and engagement with stakeholders across the political spectrum,” said Morgan Fox, political director for NORML, a leading legalization group.
The bill would removed marijuana from the federal list of controlled (i.e. illegal) substances which includes hard drugs such as heroin, cocaine and meth. The Marijuana Policy Project, which also backs legalization and state ballot measures, also welcomed the bill’s introduction.
Senate passage, however, faces opposition from Republicans and skepticism from some moderate Democrats — including U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.