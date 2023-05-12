The Winterhawks selected goaltender Morgan Stickney in the 2023 Western Hockey League prospects draft that was conducted Thursday. The selection made Stickney the first female American-born player to be selected in the WHL prospects draft.
The Winterhawks selected 15-year-old Stickney in the 10th round (No. 215) of the draft. Stickney said she’s been a fan of the Winterhawks.
“I’ve always been a fan of the Winterhawks and to now be a part of this organization is a dream come true,” Stickney told winterhawks.com. “To be drafted in the same league (Canadian Hockey League) as Manon Rhéaume and drafted to a team with a history of goalie legacy is an honor. I want to thank everyone who has supported me to this point and I look forward to what’s to come.”
Manon Rheaume, a goalkeeper, played for the Tampa Bay Lightning in an exhibition game against the St. Louis Blues in 1992, becoming the first female NHL player to appear in a game.
Stickney is one of the top goalies in the country at the U-16 level. Playing for Shattuck-St. Mary’s School (Minnesota), Stickney posted a 23-4-3 record with a .928 save percentage and 1.52 goals-against average. A native of Redondo Beach, Calif., Stickney played for the Los Angeles Kings AAA organization before moving to Minnesota.