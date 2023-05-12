Winterhawks sign female goalie

The Portland Winterhawks selected 15-year-old goaltender Morgan Stickney from Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Minnesota in the annual Western Hockey League prospects draft Thursday, May 11, 2023.

 Courtesy of Portland Winterhawks

The Portland Winterhawks made history Thursday.

The Winterhawks selected goaltender Morgan Stickney in the 2023 Western Hockey League prospects draft that was conducted Thursday. The selection made Stickney the first female American-born player to be selected in the WHL prospects draft.

