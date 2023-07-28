Jeenathan Williams

Trail Blazers guard Jeenathan Williams dunk during an NBA game against the Golden State Warriors on April 9, 2023, at Moda Center in Portland.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

The Portland Trail Blazers have waived guard Jeenathan Williams, parting ways with a player who averaged 10.6 points, three rebounds and two assists across five games this past season.

General manager Joe Cronin made the announcement Friday.

