Midfielder Diego Chara answers questions at Timbers media day, Feb. 22, 2023, at Providence Park in Portland.
Portland Timbers veteran midfielder Diego Chará has been diagnosed with appendicitis, interim coach Miles Joseph said during post-training media availability Thursday.
Chará underwent an emergency appendectomy Thursday afternoon with an expected recovery time of one to three weeks.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.