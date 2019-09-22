PORTLAND — Davis Alexander threw for a career-high five touchdowns as Portland State closed out its nonconference schedule by thumping Eastern Oregon, 59-9, Saturday afternoon.
Alexander was 25-of-34 passing for 366 yards for the Vikings (2-2), who open Big Sky Conference play against Idaho State next week.
Emmanuel Daigbe hauled in three passes for 109 yards, the longest being a 57-yard scoring strike that gave Portland State a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Alexander also had TD tosses to Davis Koetter and another one to Daigbe in the second quarter as the Vikings took a 31-0 lead into the break.
The Vikings continued to throw scoring tosses after Alexander sat down, finishing with seven touchdown passes. Nathan West threw to Malik Thirdgill for a touchdown and Jalen Chatman hit Marshaun Tucker from the 16 for the final score.
Portland State finished with 397 yards passing and 260 on the ground while limiting the Mountaineers to 80 and 53 respectively.
Kai Quinn threw for one touchdown for Eastern Oregon.
Idaho 35, Eastern Washington 27
MOSCOW, Idaho — Mason Petrino threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Idaho defeated Eastern Washington, 35-27, Saturday.
Aundre Carter also rushed for two touchdowns, capping long first-quarter drives between these Big Sky Conference rivals in a game that doesn’t count in the league standings.
Petrino had an eight-yard touchdown pass to Cutrell Haywood and scored on a 20-yard scamper in the second quarter as the Vandals (2-2) dominated the first half. Idaho had a 329-103 advantage in total offense and held the ball 13 minutes longer.
The Eagles (1-3) had two turnovers and were 0-for-4 on third-down conversions.
Eastern Washington, which had won three-straight in the series, got back into the game with two short touchdown runs by quarterback Eric Barriere.
The Eagles, however, were stymied on first-and-goal from the one in-between Barriere’s scores and after the second touchdown Petrino capped another long drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Cotton for a 35-13 lead with 7:59 to play.
Barriere capped two long drives with scoring passes but the Eagles couldn’t come up with the onside kick with 45 seconds left in the game.
Idaho finished with 463 yards with Petrino going 22-of-31 for 240. Cotton had 10 catches for 110 yards.
Eastern Washington had 357 yards in the second half, scoring on four of five possessions. Barriere was 28-of-46 for 365 yards with Dre Dorton making seven catches for 133 yards.
Nevada 37, UTEP 21
EL PASO, Texas — Cristian Solano threw two touchdown passes to Elijah Cooks, Kelton Moore ran for two fourth-quarter scores, and Nevada beat UTEP, 37-21, Saturday night.
Solano was 13-of-19 passes for 182 yards with an interception and added 100 yards rushing on 10 carries.
UTEP (1-1) opened the second half with a 17-play, 75-yard drive that lasted nine minutes, 59 seconds and was capped by Kai Locksley’s one-yard touchdown run to make it 21-21, but the Miners never again crossed midfield.
Brandon Talton made a 27-yard field goal with 1:49 left in the third quarter before Moore scored on runs of five yards and one yard in the fourth quarter.
Solano hit Cooks for a 28-yard touchdown to cap a nine-play, 75-yard that made it 14-all with 3:02 left in the first half. On UTEP’s next play from scrimmage, Tyson Williams picked off a pass and, three plays later, Solano and Cooks connected for a 20-yard TD.
Treyvon Hughes had 17 carries for 80 yards and scored two first-half touchdowns for UTEP.
Toa Taua had 43 yards rushing and a score on 10 carries for Nevada (3-1).
Georgia 23, Notre Dame 17
ATHENS, Ga. — Jake Fromm threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Cager early in the fourth quarter and No. 3 Georgia, getting a tougher fight than many expected, held off No. 7 Notre Dame, 23-17, on a raucous Saturday night between the hedges, a result that could have ramifications all the way to the College Football Playoff.
The Bulldogs (4-0) trailed, 10-7, at halftime, but turned the momentum when redshirt freshman Divaad Wilson intercepted a pass by Ian Book deep in Notre Dame territory. The Fromm-to-Cager combination gave Georgia a 23-10 lead, but the Fighting Irish (2-1) had a chance at the end.
Book’s four-yard touchdown pass to Chase Claypool cut the deficit with 3:12 remaining, the Notre Dame defense held, and Book got the ball back at his own 48 after a poor punt with just under two minutes to go.
The Irish got as far as the Georgia 38, but no further. It ended with Book zig-zagging on a desperate scramble before hurling up a long pass that fell incomplete, denying Notre Dame the signature win over a top opponent it so desperately needs.