Portland International Airport is in the full swing of holiday travel.
The airport estimates Dec. 19 to Monday, Dec. 30, will be the busiest travel period for the holiday season.
“In each of those 12 days, we’re looking at about more than 50-55,000 travelers,” said Kama Simonds, a spokesperson with the airport.
Simonds said the airport expects the peak travel days to be the Monday before Christmas and the Monday before New Year’s Eve. Both days are slated to have more than 55,000 travelers. During the holiday season, the airport expects to see nearly 650,000 travelers total.
“You want to give yourself enough time to get to the airport, and that includes the whole process — whether you’re going to park or you’re driving, you want to anticipate traffic,” Simonds said.
Simonds said passengers can help make the busy travel season a little easier for everyone, especially on the holidays themselves.
“Say thanks to your flight crews and the other people in the airport because they’re working on the holiday to get you connected to your family and friends,” Simonds said.
As for travel throughout the rest of the state, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Tuesday morning that there were no significant issues on Oregon highways and that the mountain passes were looking clear.