Police are searching for a man, wearing a “To Fish or Not to Fish” hooded sweatshirt, who allegedly tried to carjack a 66-year-old woman Sunday morning in Grants Pass.
The alleged carjacker is described as a white male in his 20s with short brown hair, a slender build and the aforementioned Diamond Lake sweatshirt, according to the Grants Pass Police Department.
Police said he tried to pull a 66-year-old woman from her car and grab the keys to vehicle Sunday morning shortly after 11:30 a.m. outside the Udders Ice Cream and Gelato shop.
GPPD said in a statement on the incident that two men “came to the aid of the female victim which prevented the furtherance of the suspect’s attack.”
The woman suffered minor injuries. Police are searching for the foiled carjacker.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.