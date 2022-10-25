Police are searching for a man, wearing a “To Fish or Not to Fish” hooded sweatshirt, who allegedly tried to carjack a 66-year-old woman Sunday morning in Grants Pass.

The alleged carjacker is described as a white male in his 20s with short brown hair,  a slender build and the aforementioned Diamond Lake sweatshirt, according to the Grants Pass Police Department.

