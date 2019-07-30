GILROY, Calif. — The man believed to have opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday, killing three and wounding 12, was identified by police as Santino William Legan, 19, of Gilroy.
Three officers who were patrolling the park fatally shot Legan on Sunday after the 19-year-old reportedly started firing at crowds gathered at the popular food festival in Santa Clara County. A 6-year-old boy, identified by family members as Stephen Romero of San Jose, a 13-year-old girl and a man in his 20s were killed, said Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee.
The officers began shooting at the gunman in less than a minute, he said, “despite the fact that they were outgunned, with their handguns, against a rifle.”
“We had thousands of people there in a very small area,” Smithee said, his eyes tearing up. “It could have gotten so much worse, so fast. I’m really proud that they got there as quickly as they did. There absolutely would have been more bloodshed.”
The semiautomatic rifle that was used in the attack was purchased legally in Nevada on July 9. Legan was originally from Gilroy but spent some time in Nevada living with family, according to the chief.
The FBI and Mineral County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday searched a unit in a triplex in Walker Lake, Nev., that authorities believe Legan used in the days before the shooting, according to Mineral County District Attorney Sean Rowe.
Authorities also searched a house on Churchill Place owned by Legan’s family but were still trying to determine a motive. A source, who spoke to the Los Angeles Times on the condition of anonymity, said detectives were investigating Legan’s background and statements he had made on social media.
Legan’s grandfather, Thomas Legan, was a Santa Clara County supervisor before his death last year, according to his obituary.
In the hours before the shooting, Legan appeared to have posted a photo on his Instagram profile, which has since been deleted, of what appeared to be the Gilroy Garlic Festival with the caption: “Ayyy garlic festival time come get wasted on overpriced (expletive).”
He also appeared to have posted a photo of a Smokey Bear sign warning about fire danger with a caption that instructed people to read the novel “Might Is Right” by Ragnar Redbeard. The book, published in 1890, includes principles related to social Darwinism and is described as including misogynistic and racist ideas.
The popular food festival at the “Garlic Capital of the World” was about to close around 5:30 p.m. Sunday when authorities allege Legan opened fire.
Witnesses reported hearing multiple rounds fired by a man armed with a rifle and dressed in what looked like a tactical vest and camouflage fatigues. They said he fired more than a dozen times before pausing and then firing again into the crowd. Police initially said 15 people had been injured in the shooting, but officials lowered that number to 12 early Monday.
Smithee said late Sunday that witnesses reported a second man was somehow involved. On Monday morning, however, Smithee said there were no indications of another shooter. He said the gunman was able to circumvent the festival’s security by entering from a creek area and cutting through a fence.
“We don’t have any confirmation that any second suspect did any shooting,” Smithee said. “But we certainly are investigating all leads to try to determine who that potential second suspect is and what exactly that person’s role was.”
Videos from the shooting scene showed people screaming and running across the festival grounds as shots rang out around them. Some described the chaotic situation as the scariest moments of their lives.
Taylor Pellegrini, 25, said she was sitting on a bench near the food court at the festival with her boyfriend and two friends when she heard the sound of firecrackers. When the pops continued and people started running, she realized they were in danger.
“People were yelling, ‘Active shooter, active shooter!’ and some people tripped and stayed on the ground so bullets didn’t hit them,” she said. “People were under tables and dropping their phones and whatever they had in their hands.”
Vielka Garrido, 48, was sitting with her friend and 19-year-old daughter, enjoying a San Francisco Bay Area classic rock band called TinMan as it played its last song at the festival.
She was streaming a live video on Facebook to show everyone how much fun they were having. They were eating seafood and spaghetti, and dancing.
“And then we hear boom, boom, boom,” Garrido said. “We thought it was fireworks, and then when we see the people running — oh, my God, it was terrible.”
Authorities have not publicly identified the three people killed in the shooting.
Founded in 1979, the Gilroy Garlic Festival bills itself as “the world’s greatest summer food festival.” The three-day event, held at Christmas Hill Park in the town southeast of San Jose, is hosted by community volunteers and raises money for local schools, charities and nonprofit organizations.
The festival attracts tens of thousands of people every year to the town of 58,000.
Gilroy Mayor Roland Velasco described the shooting as “a tragedy that a very long night cannot erase.”
“Mass gun violence is an epidemic in the United States and yet one never imagines that such a thing could happen here in our beautiful community,” he said.