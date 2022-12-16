Klamath County Jail
As of Friday morning, there were 91 persons in custody in Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Klamath County Jail
As of Friday morning, there were 91 persons in custody in Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in Klamath County
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Javier David Garcia-Avila; 29; Lakeview; fail to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Melissa Sargeant-Glass; 36; Klamath Falls; assault fourth degree [non domestic] witnessed by a minor, held in lieu of $15,000 bond.
Derek Jay Olson; 34; Beaverton; fail to appear-bench warrant, booked and released.
Matthew Scott Teeter; 36; Klamath Falls; driving under influence intox, criminal driving-suspended/revoked license, booked and released.
Flores Rene Garcia; 47; Klamath Falls; driving under influence intox, booked and released.
Earl Wayne Tuell; 43; Klamath Falls; dealing meth 1,000 feet from a school, felon in possesion of weapon, provation violation; held in lieu of $70,000 bond.
Hayli Victoria Bettandorff; 32; Klamath Falls; dealing meth 1,000 feet from a school, held in lieu of $60,000 bond.
Juliana Gail Cordova; 20; Klamath Falls; assault fourth degree [domestic], menacing, harassment, provation violation, held in lieu of $155,000 bond.
Sheila Ray Fisher; 55; Bly; aggravated harassment, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, held in lieu of $20,000 bond.
Gordon Edward Pitts; 59; Klamath Falls; theft third degree, held without bond.
Ashley Kae Post; 33; Klamath Falls; provation violation, held without bond.
Jessie Ryan Leese; 36; Sprague River; fail to appear-bench warrants, held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Burt Evans Lewis; 45; Bonanza; fail to appear-bench warrants, held in lieu of $25,000 bond.
Marisa Ann Heenan; 35; Bonanza; theft first degree, held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Kyler Rayne Richardson; 21; Klamath Falls; parole violation, held without bond.
Kaden Shakur Moses; 21; Chiloquin; harassment, held in lieu of $3,000 bond.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Frank Odesha; 58; Klamath Falls; probation violation, held without bond.
Seth Brian Scott; 44; Klamath Falls; fail to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Jacob Powell Bedard; 31; Klamath Falls; driving under the influence intox, reckless driving, held in lieu of $7,500 bond.
Nikki Breann Seader; 33; Klamath Falls; fail to appear-bench warrants, held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Sheranda Sheree Cole; 34; Klamath Falls; parole violation, held without bond.
Deyvon Charles Bird; 27; Klamath Falls; assault fourth degree [non domestic] witnessed by a minor, menacings, held in lieu of $$25,000 bond.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.