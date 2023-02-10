Klamath County Jail
As of Friday morning, there were 110 persons in custody in Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in Klamath County
Thursday, Feb. 9
Misty Lorraine Bailey; 42; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of motor vehicle, released after posting 10% of $10,000 bond.
Eurrie Franklin Moody; 43; Medford; 3 counts failure to appear-bench warrants; held in lieu of $20,000 bond.
Jesse Russell Jones; 32; Klamath Falls; 3 counts failure to appear-bench warrants, held in lieu of $15,000 bond.
Jaren Blaywass Anderson; 21; Klamath Falls; unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, released after posting 10% of $7,500 bond.
Peter Franz Paffen; 45; Klamath Falls; parole violation, 3 counts probation violation, held without bond.
Antwon Dewayne Alberty; 43; Klamath Falls; parole violation, held without bond.
Taylor Lamar Jones; 43; Klamath Falls; burglary first degree, assault fourth degree [domestic abuse], held in lieu of $25,000 bond.
Jeffrey Erlyn Wallace; 46; Lakeview; 2 counts probation violation, held without bond.
Austin Jerell Madsen-Dockins; 33; Salem; Lake County contract bed, held without bond.
Phillip Eugene Gour; 46; Klamath Falls; probation violation, held without bond.
Friday, Feb. 10
Misty Lorraine Bailey; 42; Klamath Falls; criminal trespass first degree, criminal mischief third degree, released after posting 10% of $6,000 bond.
