Klamath County Jail
As of Monday morning, there were 97 persons in custody in Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in Klamath County
Sept. 22
Megan Rene Matos; 25; Merrill; failure to appear; held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Joshua Daniel Lipe; 38; Klamath Falls; criminal driving while suspended/revoked; released after posting 10 percent of $5,000 bond.
Ryan James Bugaren; 38; Bonanza; DUII; held without bond.
Gerald Jordon Allen; 33; Klamath Falls; unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Jerome Shandell Jackson; 59; Chiloquin; DUII; booked and released.
Franklin Keann Fadin Joe; 36; Klamath Falls; DUII; booked and released.
James Walter Solomon; 57; Klamath Falls; criminal driving while suspended/revoked; Mckinzie Beth Perez; 27; Klamath Falls; DUII; booked and released.
Benjamin Arthur Fry; 40; Chiloquin; display child-sexual conduct; 22 counts encouraging child sex abuse, first degree; one count encouraging child sex abuse, second degree; held in lieu of $610,000 bond.
Craig Daniel Price; 24; Klamath Falls; DUII; booked and released.
Joshua Lee Stevenson; 39; Klamath Falls; felon in possession of weapon; booked and released.
Alejandro Castillo Sanchez; 30; Delhi, Calif.; unlawful possession by person 21 years or older; unlawful manufacturing of marijuana; unlawful use of ground water; held in lieu of $20,000 bond.
Steffan Lee Neal; 32; Klamath Falls; DUII; booked and released.
Jorge Luis Valdez-Rodriguez; 28; Tulelake; DUII; booked and released.
Austin Caleb Vaughan; 26; Klamath Falls; reckless driving; booked and released.
Richard Evan Wohlers; 68; Klamath Falls; criminal driving while suspended/revoked; booked and released.
Burt Evans Lewis; 45; Bonanza; failure to appear; held without bond.
Catalina Diamond Prentice; 30; Klamath Falls; failure to appear; held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Deon Ray Crawford; 18; Klamath Falls; theft, second degree; released after posting 10 percent of $5,000 bond.
Douglas Kenneth Dugger; 37; Klamath Falls; parole violation; held without bond.
Sept. 23
Juanita Dolores Watson; 40; Klamath Falls; criminal trespassing, first degree; held in lieu of $5,000.
Isaiah Raul Trigo; 24; Klamath Falls; DUII; reckless driving; held in lieu of $12,500 bond.
Dylan Michael Lewellen; 18; Klamath Falls; failure tp appear; held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Amy Bronico Sue Gallamore; 26; Klamath Falls; assault, fourth degree [domestic abuse]; held in lieu of $15,000 bond.
Nahum Joel Joaquin; 30; Klamath Falls; assault, fourth degree [domestic abuse]; held in lieu of $15,000 bond.
Brendal Lynn Hamlin; 34; Klamath Falls; two counts harassment; booked and released.
Dean William Blunt; 35; Klamath Falls; DUII; held without bond.
Mekala Jade Rawlins; 28; Klamath Falls; theft, first degree; held in lieu of $7,500 bond.
Brian Pena Lerma; 37; Klamath Falls; probation violation; held without bond.
David Paul Schrader; 39; Klamath Falls; fugitive from another state; held without bond.
Kathy Ann Height; 62; Bly; harassment; held in lieu of $3,000 bond.
Malachi Daniel Duffy; 22; Brookings; disorderly conduct, second degree; harassment; criminal mischief, third degree; carry concealed weapon/brass knuckles; held in lieu of $12,000 bond.
Bridey Lea Madden; 27; Bly; violation of release agreement; criminal trespassing, second degree; held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Elizabeth Ross Lee; 33; Klamath Falls; failure to appear; held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Sasha Marie Woods; 46; Chiloquin; criminal trespassing, second degree; carry concealed weapon/brass knuckles; felon in possession of weapon; held in lieu of $13,000 bond.
Sierra Madison; Wright; 21; Klamath Falls; two counts failure to appear; theft, second degree; held in lieu of $15,000.
Sept. 25
Enrique Rosales-Chavez; 48; Klamath Falls; assault, fourth degree [domestic abuse]; held in lieu of $15,000 bond.
Tucker Riley Cobb; 33; Klamath Falls; two counts failure to appear; released after posting 10 percent of $10,000 bond.
Steven Ray Hyde; 53; Klamath Falls; failure to appear; released after posting 10 percent of $5,000 bond.