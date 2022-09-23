Jared Bass

Jared Bass

The president’s debt cancellation plan will help millions of borrowers who have fallen through the cracks of a broken higher education system.

Each year, the federal government makes billions of dollars available in loans to students pursuing a college degree or postsecondary credential. These loans are made under the guise of a higher education system that is still affordable and functional, includes a working and accurate repayment system, and provides access to high-quality institutions and a pathway to economic opportunity. But today’s outstanding student loan debt balance of $1.6 trillion shows this is no longer the case.

