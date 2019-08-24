To submit an item for Upcoming, email clerk@heraldandnews.com, or write to Herald and News, P.O. Box 788, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Include a contact name and number in case we have questions. Placement is on a space-available basis.
Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24-25
- "American Ninja Warrior," a traveling obstacle course, will be held in the John Hancock Event Center on the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Course times are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Klamath Tribes will host its 33rd Annual Restoration Celebration in Chiloquin. Includes a fun run and walk, a three-day rodeo, parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, softball tournament, home run derby, horseshoe tournament, and a powwow.
Saturday, Aug. 24
- Tom Franks will perform from 9 to 11 a.m. and Bill Palmer from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Farmers Market at Main and Ninth streets.
- Fourth Annual Chris Brown Freedom Memorial for cancer awareness at the solar pavilion at Steen Sports Park.
- “Our Way of Weaving,” a quintet of Native American Weavers, will conduct basket weaving demonstrations from 3 to 5 p.m. preceded by a basket weaving skills class from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Favell Museum.
- Old-Time Fiddlers will hold a jam and dance from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Anthem House at 1791 Washburn Way.
- Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
- Klamath Rails meeting, 1 p.m., 1103 Homedale Road.
- Klamath County Model Railroaders meeting, 1 p.m., Pizza Town, 6200 S. Sixth St.
- A country western comedy featuring Dan Neubauer, Jeff Gardner, Aletta Mannix, Rebekah Beger, and Kayla McPherson, dinner and auction will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Klamath Community College. Tickets are $45.
- Flyin' Cowboy with Tone of Soul Project, Second Hand Sage, and Hans Eberback will perform at 6 p.m. in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
- Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
- Nightfire at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
- Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
- Open mic at 8 p.m. in Gino's at 147 E. Main St.
- Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday, Aug. 25
- Erin Barker, Ron Stevens and Trisha Daniel will perform at Brews and Tunes from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rock House Brews on Biehn Street near Oregon Avenue.
- Klamath Symphony will perform in a concert from 5 to 7 p.m. at Moore Park. Includes free ice cream provided by the Herald and News. Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
- Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday, Aug. 26
- Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
- American Red Cross Bloodmobile, noon to 6 p.m., Refuge City Church at 2610 Shasta Way.
- Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
- Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
- Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
- Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
- Klamath County School District board of directors speical meeting, 9 a.m., Mazama High School.
- American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ed Staub & Sons Petroleum at 1301 Esplanade Ave.
- Modoc County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.
- Peers Support Group meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
- Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
- Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
- Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
- Lakeview Town Council meeting, 4 p.m., Lakeview Town Hall.
- TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
- Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
- Mills Addition Association meeting, 6 p.m., Integral Youth Services at 601 E. Main St.
- Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
- Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
- Texas Hold'em at 6 p.m. in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).
- Chiloquin City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chiloquin City Hall.