Plan for snow at Crater Lake
By LEE JUILLERAT
For the Herald and News
Looking for some winter recreation?
Conditions are good for cross country skiing and snowshoeing at Crater Lake National Park.
About three feet of snow was reported at park headquarters in Munson Valley as of Nov. 19, with varied amounts at higher elevations along Rim Drive and near Rim Village.
The road from the headquarters complex to the rim reopened Thursday and, with mostly clear weather forecast through Saturday night and a chance of snow Sunday, it’s expected to stay open through the weekend.
Visitors, whether skiing or just sightseeing, are urged to visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/crla or call 541-584-3000 for updated road conditions.
Visitors should be prepared with snow tires, chains, layers of warm clothing and food and beverages. No concession services are being offered at Rim Village or near the Annie Creek entrance station this winter and the park’s usual visitor information offices are likewise closed. Restrooms are available only at Rim Village, not at park headquarters.
No ranger-guided snowshoe walks are planned this winter but interpretive snowshoe outings will be offered by Sky Lakes Wilderness Adventures. For information visit skylakeswild.com or call 541-891-0435.
People cross country or backcountry skiing or snowshoeing are urged by park backcountry staff to be aware of possible avalanche danger and are urged to carry beacons and other safety gear. Members of the Crater Lake Ski Patrol will be patrolling areas most weekends.