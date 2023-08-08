Doris Janell Peters Doris Janell Peters, a long-time resident of Klamath Falls, Oregon, passed away at the Waterhouse Ridge Memory Care Center in Beaverton Oregon on August 3, 2023, surrounded by family. She was 93 years old at the time of her death. Doris was born on September 16, 1929, in Oakdale, Louisiana to Jesse Jackson Angel and Cola Prescott Angel. The family moved to Klamath Falls when she was a child. Doris graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1947 and began working at Balsiger Motor Company where she met the love of her life, James Peters, who had moved to Klamath Falls after serving in World War II. The two wed August 7, 1948, and remained married for 53 happy years until Jim’s death in 2001. Doris moved to Beaverton in 2017 to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
Doris loved living in Klamath Falls and made many life-long friends in the community. She was a devoted member of St Paul’s Episcopal Church, and actively participated in Eastern Star, Aloha Chapter #5. Doris was an avid embroiderer, cross-stitcher, and quilter, and enjoyed making decorated fabric items for the family. Doris’ embroidered artwork has been displayed at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church and Beaverton Lodge, both in Beaverton. Doris loved to read, especially about English history, and whenever she had the opportunity, she relished talking with her children about their lives and accomplishments. Among her fondest memories were trips to the Grand Canyon and Santa Fe when her children were young, a bus trip across the United States when Jim retired, and trips to Washington DC, Maine, and Hawaii with her children.