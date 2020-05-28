Recognizing the importance of the unique recreational opportunity to collect Warner Mountain obsidian, the Modoc National Forest, Pit River Tribe and Modoc County worked together to come up with a strategy to address rampant theft and resulting resource damage while still providing traditional-cultural and personal-use collection opportunities.
“We want to continue providing this unique recreational activity for those who can use the resource responsibly. That is why we are working diligently with partners to create a successful program, keeping all interests in mind,” said District Ranger Lisa Spahr. “We couldn’t lift the moratorium on personal use until we improved the permitting system, operational parameters and enforcement strategy. Thanks to our partners, we have been able to come up with a program that will allow the moratorium on personal use to be lifted this season.”
Though the opening date for the 2020 season has yet to be determined depending on guidance for travel and group activities, personal-use obsidian collection will be open June 15-Sept.15 in a normal year. Every personal-use collector will be required to obtain a permit at the Modoc National Forest Headquarters at 225 West Eighth Street in Alturas, Calif. These permits will be valid for two calendar days at any of the four collection areas.
There will be an overall limit of 25 permits total per day for Middle Fork Davis Creek, Rainbow/Lassen Creek, Pink Lady and Needles. Collectors will be limited to two five-gallon buckets and will be asked to show identification and vehicle information to obtain a permit. The Middle Fork Davis Creek Collection Area will be walk-in only as this is the area receiving the most pressure and damage.
Illicit mining for commercial purposes has increased in recent years as overseas purchasers seek large quantities of Warner Mountain obsidian. Personal-use permits have been used to provide cover for these illicit activities and commercial contracts have been violated regularly. This has led to a number of unsustainable impacts to the resource, surrounding forest and nearby communities.
As theft and illegal mining activities increased substantially, so did evidence of excavation with heavy equipment, unauthorized roads, wildfire ignitions, unsafe mining practices, impacts on other forest users and local communities, trash and obsidian processing waste at nearby campgrounds and an overall unsustainable removal of this non-renewable resource.
Results of these changes during the 2020 season will inform future management decisions about Warner Mountain obsidian. Please help the people of Modoc County maintain this unique opportunity for current and future generations to enjoy.