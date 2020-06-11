ALTURAS, Calif.—Personal-use obsidian collection will run June 15-Sept.15 in a normal year, but the opening date for the 2020 season has yet to be determined depending on guidance for travel and group activities.
Until permits can be safely issued in person, all obsidian collection on the Modoc National Forest will remain closed. An announcement will be made via press release, then posted on the Modoc National Forest web and Facebook pages when the season does open.
“We really appreciate the support of our partners in addressing this situation and want everyone to know we do not take this decision lightly,” said Forest Supervisor Chris Christofferson. “Many people value these areas and have lifetimes of memories from collecting obsidian in the Warner Mountains. We want to do what we can now to make sure this unique recreation opportunity is preserved for generations to come.”
The updated Obsidian Management plan, found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/modoc/passes-permits/?cid=stelprdb5323081, requires every personal-use collector to obtain a permit at the Modoc National Forest Headquarters at 225 West Eighth Street in Alturas, Calif. Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Everyone wishing to collect obsidian will need to be present, present valid ID and provide a vehicle description. Permits will be good for two days, offering the collector the option of choosing the day of issue and the next or the following two days after permit issuance. Permits for weekends must be obtained on Fridays.
There will be an overall limit of 25 permits total per day for all four mines together. Collectors will be limited to two five-gallon buckets. The Middle Fork Davis Creek Collection Area will be walk in only as this is the area receiving the most pressure and damage.
Illicit mining for commercial purposes has increased in recent years as overseas purchasers seek large quantities of Warner Mountain obsidian. Personal-use permits have been used to provide cover for these illicit activities and commercial contracts have been violated regularly. This has led to a number of unsustainable impacts to the resource, surrounding forest and nearby communities.
As theft and illegal mining activities increased substantially, so did evidence of excavation with heavy equipment, unauthorized roads, wildfire ignitions, unsafe mining practices, impacts on other forest users and local communities, trash and obsidian processing waste at nearby campgrounds and an overall unsustainable removal of this non-renewable resource.
Results of these changes during the 2020 season will inform future management decisions about Warner Mountain obsidian. Please help the people of Modoc County maintain this unique opportunity for current and future generations to enjoy.