An individual was admitted to the hospital after a training exercise at Kingsley Field went awry Wednesday around noon.
A maneuver in which a window is broken and a noise distraction device — commonly known as a flash grenade — is thrown through and the people inside the area evacuate.
According to Kingsley Field Public Affairs Superintendent, Jennifer Shirar, the flash grenade bounced off a wall and detonated right next to an individual, and the individual sustained minor injuries.
The person was transferred to Sky Lakes and has not been released yet.
The incident occurred at a competition at the new Kingsley field “shoot-house,” a non-lethal reality based training facility. It is made of interlocking rooms, and individuals can practice entering hostile buildings.
The accident occurred just 20 minutes before the “shoot-house” opening ceremony took place. A spokesperson for Kingsley field said the accident did not interfere with the ceremony.