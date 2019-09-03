SHANNON, Ireland — Vice President Mike Pence spoke out against Russia Monday during his European trip, criticizing President Vladimir Putin’s government for election meddling and pledging support for Poland as it seeks to bolster its military amid Russian aggression in the region.
“With its efforts to meddle in elections across Europe and around the world, now is the time for us to remain vigilant about the intentions and actions being taken by Russia,” Pence said during a news conference in Warsaw alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda.
Pence added that “Russian forces still illegally occupy large parts of Georgia and Ukraine” and chastised Moscow for seeking to divide the U.S. alliance with Poland.
Pence made his critical remarks just days after President Donald Trump said he intends to invite Putin to the Group of Seven summit in 2020, an event Trump will host in an election year.
While Pence remains an unwavering Trump loyalist and dutiful messenger on most issues, Monday’s comments underscored the differences between the president and vice president in how they talk about Russia, with Pence speaking as a conservative hawk this week even as Trump forcefully defends Putin.
The vice president’s latest hard line on Russia echoes previous comments by Pence that have rebuked Putin. But the timing this week was particularly notable, coming near the start of Pence’s trip across Europe, which is being closely watched by longtime U.S. allies for the Trump administration’s position on Russia.
Pence was also standing in for Trump in Poland. Trump had planned to visit with Duda, a leading foreign ally of the president. But he postponed his trip due to Hurricane Dorian and asked Pence to travel in his place.
When Duda said at the news conference that he has reservations about any move by Trump or others to bring Russia back into the fold with an invitation to next year’s G-7 summit, Pence did not contest him.
“This is a very complex issue because the situation with Russia is very difficult,” Duda said. “If we look at the behavior of Russia over the last couple of years, we have to be clear in saying that if somebody realizes their imperial ambitions through changing the borders, through military attack, and that is what happened.”
Pence praised Poland for being “one of only seven NATO Allies that currently meets the commitment to spend at least 2 percent of your gross domestic product on defense.” Due to that commitment, Pence said the U.S. is happy to support Poland’s purchase of American-made weapons so it can defend its sovereignty.
Pence’s Monday comments on Russia followed his assurance Sunday that Ukraine has strong U.S. support, as National Security Adviser John Bolton, who has also been a Putin critic, looked on.
Speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following an event in Warsaw, Pence said the U.S. has “stood strongly for the territorial integrity of Ukraine” since 2014 and “will continue to stand with the people of the Ukraine on your security, on territorial integrity, including Ukraine’s rightful claim to Crimea.”
Pence traveled later Monday to Shannon, Ireland, where he met with that nation’s foreign minister, Simon Coveney, who warned Pence that Brexit in the United Kingdom could cause “disruption” for Ireland and the peace at its northern border.
Pence said he was “grateful for your candor,” following Coveney’s remarks before a throng of reporters and television cameras.
“We will continue to work closely with our partners in Ireland and the United Kingdom to support a Brexit plan that encourages stability and also one that keeps the strong foundation forged by the Good Friday Agreement,” Pence said, a reference to the landmark 1998 peace accord with Northern Ireland.
Pence is scheduled to meet later this week with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.