PAC-12 SCORES
Oregon 20, Utah 17
Oregon State 31, Arizona State 7
USC 48, UCLA 45
California 27, Stanford 20
Washington 54, Colorado 7
Washington State 31, Arizona 20
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.