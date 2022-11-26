PAC-12 SCORES
Oregon St. 38, Oregon 34
Washington 51, Washington State 33
Utah 63, Colorado 21
UCLA 35, California 28
Arizona 38, Arizona St. 35
USC 38, Notre Dame 27
BYU 35, Stanford 26
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.