Oregon vs. Eastern Washington
Oregon State vs. Fresno State
USC vs. Stanford
Utah 73, Utah Valley 7
Air Force 41, Colorado 10
Washington State 17, Wisconsin 14
Washington 52, Portland State 6
California 20, UNLV 14
UCLA 45, Alabama State 7
Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State
Arizona vs. Mississippi State
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.