PAC-12 SCOREBOARD
Oregon 41, BYU 20
Oregon State 68, Montana State 28
USC 45, Fresno State 17
Utah 35, San Diego State 7
Arizona 31, North Dakota State 28
Eastern Michigan XX, Arizona State
Washington 39, Michigan State 28
Washington State 38, Colorado State 7
Notre Dame 24, California 17
Minnesota 49, Colorado 7
UCLA 32, South Alabama 31
