Youth interested in learning all about turkey hunting are invited to a free clinic April 3 at the Denman Wildlife Area in Central Point. The turkey hunting clinic is open to youth age eight to 17.
Interested individuals can sign up for a morning session from 8 a.m. until noon or afternoon session from 1-5 p.m. Space is limited and registration closes April 1.
ODFW staff and experienced hunters with the Oregon Hunters Association will teach attendees about turkey biology and their behaviors, hunting tactics, and where opportunities are to hunt them in southwest Oregon. The clinic gives attendees the basic skills and some equipment to begin safely and successfully turkey hunting.
The Rogue Valley Chapter of the OHA is also contributing financially to the event and all attendees will walk away with some basic equipment to start calling turkeys.
The sessions are COVID compliant and limited to 20 registered participants and once accompanying adult per session. Masks and maintaining six feet distance are required.