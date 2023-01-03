Summer is far and away my favorite season and has become more so as the years have passed. Being able to soak up sunshine, enjoy the warmth and spend time in and on the water is ideal. If I have to wear pants and shoes, my baseline happiness is reduced. Unfortunately, as a teacher, I can’t afford to live in a place with endless summer such as Hawaii or the Florida Keys, so I’m stuck here in the temperate zone.

It’s not all bad, though. As they say, variety is the spice of life. The Pacific Northwest is uniquely wonderful, in no small part because it actually has seasons.

