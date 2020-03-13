A traveling film festival showcasing nature, community activism, adventure, conservation, agriculture and environmental issues will return to the Klamath Basin in a one-day extravaganza on Saturday, March 14.
The Wild and Scenic Film Festival begins each year in Nevada City, Calif., presented by the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL), the festival now in its 18th year draws picturesque short films presenting not only SYRCLs efforts but a broader environmental and social context of the world around us. After the main showcase in January the films then embark on a tour, 2020 marking the fourth time that the Wild and Scenic Film Fest has added a stop in the Klamath Basin.
Presented by Trout Unlimited at the Favell Museum, the festival will take place on Saturday, March 14 starting at 5:30 p.m. with food and drinks, and films to commence from 6:30-9 p.m. The films selected for this year’s festival range from outdoor recreation and adventure to conservation and inspiring stories.
Tickets for the Wild and Scenic Film Festival are $12 in advance, available at Rodeos Pizza or online, or $15 at the door the day of the show. Ticket cost includes raffle tickets and drink discounts. Food will be available courtesy of Backyard Bento Teriyaki Grill, and beer and wine by Rodeos Pizza & Saladeria.
Proceeds from the event will support Rios to Rivers, a nonprofit group that connects youth to river conservation efforts through cultural exchange and river rafting adventures.
Among the films selected for the festival were “Honeyland” (selected “Best of Festival”), “Take Back the Harbor”, “Mossville: When Great Trees Fall,” “The River and the Wall,” “Where Life Begins,” “Sea of Shadows,” “Artifishal,” and “A Walk Through the Land of 1,000 Hills,” among others.
The Favell Museum is at 125 W. Main St., Klamath Falls. For more information visit www.klamathtu.com/copy-of-meetings.