LISBON, Portugal — Self-control is usually one of my greatest strengths. I’ve never lost a game of “I’ve never…” simply because I’ve managed to avoid most of the pitfalls common to those with worse impulse control.
As you might have guessed, I can be high-strung. I’ve worked on this a lot in recent years, so I feel like I snap less often and usually just by shouting at some faceless driver — often with California or Washington plates — who cuts me off, drives half the speed limit or wanders between lanes like a drunk within the confines of my closed windows. I’m not flipping them off or yelling. I just rage against the machine that is my steering wheel.
Though I’m not proud of it, I sometimes snap while fishing.
One particularly outstanding snap took place years ago on a trip to Portugal through “National Geographic” and a few state education agencies.
I always travel with fishing gear, and this was no exception. Unfortunately, the ample free time we’d been given was limited to time in large, urban centers of Iberia where water isn’t exactly plentiful. We didn’t have free time in Lagos or Barcelona, where I could’ve fished to my heart’s content. No, we were limited to the hot, dry major cities.
The vagaries of fishing in Portugal where licenses are all but unavailable to foreigners, bait is impossible to find and water with fish is even rarer had already put me in a mood. When, after countless searching, I finally found a place to fish, I grabbed some pastries to use as bait and hit the water.
This particular fishing hole was a squared-off cobblestone courtyard influenced by the tide via a tunnel under the margin paths of the Lisboa City Center.
Since I had no shrimp, squid or fish, I was forced to chase the vegetarian fishes I could see gathered on the surface, a group of fish I quickly identified as mullet.
Mullet are notoriously tough biters in the best of circumstances, usually most apt to bite when you thoroughly chum the water and have a rod suited to their incredibly subtle bites. But when in Rome (or Lisbon)...
I’d brought a multipurpose medium-light spinning rod that, when fished 10 feet above the water, proved less effective than the spanks worn by the overweight tourists bustling all around me like sausages cooking in their own sweat.
The mullet, unbothered by the bustle above but still hesitant biters, would chew the little bits of pastry I dropped, but with a slight wind, the high angle and moving targets, a lot of factors were working against me, and I failed time and again to hook up. The intense heat of a summer in a largely desertified Portugal (it was around 105 degrees that day) amplified my frustration as I wiped my brow and tried to keep the sunglasses from sweating off my face and into the water below. Ogling tourists kept getting far too close to me as I leaned on the rail in the cramped, pre-COVID-19 world. This further limited my casting abilities and made my task seem all-but-impossible.
It was a lot.
I probably should have admitted defeat, but I wanted to catch a fish in Portugal. At this point, I’d only been to three other countries (Canada, New Zealand and the United States), and I’d managed to catch fish in all three locations. I wasn’t going to break that trend if I had any say over it.
So I pressed on. We had about six hours free before our scheduled evening activity, and I used almost all of it trying to get a mullet to eat the croissant chunk on my hook.
I quickly drained both bottles of water I’d packed, and I had to pee something fierce, but eventually the intense heat reclaimed the water from my bladder, and I no longer had to pee. An early sign of heat exhaustion, probably, but I’d dealt with worse. Or had I?
With less than an hour to go, I finally decided to snag one. That’s where you basically hook the fish in the side or dorsal fin instead of getting them to willingly take a bait. Snagging is illegal for most game species, but it is almost universally legal for mullet. In fact, several guys fishing the outward waterline behind me were castnetting for them, another practice restricted to mullet and nongame fish, so I figured, why not?
At the time, I’d count any fish for my species list that was caught with a method legal where I was fishing. In theory, that meant snagging, spearfishing or even by hand. Of course, I’d never speared a fish and only snagged or hand-caught a few fish, but it left my options open. I was just barely a species hunter then, but I wanted a new species.
Unfortunately, snagging a skittish 12-inch fish from 20 feet up in a half-acre pond with current and wind is still pretty tough. Eventually, with less than 10 minutes before I had to leave, I got one. A husky German woman was fascinated and kept casting a shadow over me and speaking heavily-accented English as I tried to take a pic of my diminutive prize. The fish had been snagged through the cartilaginous dorsal fin — the least harmful place to snag a fish, as it doesn’t even bleed and any damage will self-repair in a few weeks — so I was able to release it relatively unharmed.
I then had to sprint across about a mile of cobblestones back to my hotel, shower and change for dinner in a matter of minutes, but I made it.
It wasn’t the first fish I’d snagged, but as time has presented me opportunities to go back and re-catch the handful of fish species I’d only snagged before, I did.
That fish I caught in Portugal (the only fish I caught in Portugal) was a thicklip grey mullet, Chelon labrosus. To this day, it is the only of the 1,106 species on my list that I’ve never fairly hooked in the mouth, but given the pains I went through to catch it, I’m leaving it there as a reminder that even the reigning “I’ve never…” champ, Luke Ovgard, master of impulse control, doesn’t always have mastery of those impulses.