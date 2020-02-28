The point of the hike was to get to Modoc Point. As we hiked along the question was, “At what point are we going to get there?”
The four-mile distance felt longer because the hiking was sporadically made slippery-slick by ice and mud on the semi-thawed Forest Service roads, some of them not on current Fremont-Winema National Forest maps. We parked at a snow-free section of road off Forest Road 9713, walking north toward and past Telephone Flat before forking off at Road 220.
The best walking was on sections of road made smooth by evenly frozen snow. The hiking was good, but staying aware was important because of unpredictable variables – unseen potholes that hungrily sucked our feet suddenly under hidden pockets of the frozen snow and areas with squishy mud that twisted our booted feet willy-nilly.
As we followed roads that are obviously little-traveled any time of year, there were temptations aplenty to not stay focused, including lush forests filled with healthy stands of cedar, Douglas fir and most impressive of all, towering ponderosa pines, especially “yellow bellies” that seemed to glow when the morning sun was bathing them like a well-aimed, illuminatingly bright spotlight.
Five of us were on our way, relying on a Chiloquin Ranger District map and Bill Van Moorhem’s GPS. Confusion arose once we reached an obvious high point along the road, which is about a quarter-mile away from and about 150 feet above Modoc Point. Adding to our uncertainty was our inability to find any evidence of an old fire lookout.
Modoc Point, like many other forested places in the Klamath Basin and Southern Oregon, had a fire lookout. According to the “Forest Lookouts” website, plans to erect “Project 60,” an 80-foot steel tower and cabin on Modoc Point, were made in 1936. It was wanted to keep watch along the Chiloquin Ridge and areas otherwise unseen from other lookouts. The estimated cost was $2,700.
When it was later determined an 80-foot tower wouldn’t provide the necessary south and west views, the original structure with four metal legs was heightened with a 40-foot base extension when it was built in 1937. Constructed, too, was a 12 by 16-foot cabin that served as living quarters. Both projects included workers from a local Civilian Conservation Corps.
The lookout’s history, according to the website, includes only a single memorable incident. In October 1940, Roland Hicks, a 36-year-old Klamath Indian, was arrested near the lookout after confessing to the knifing murder of Gaylord Miller, 52, a logger who died of injuries at the Klamath Agency hospital.
The lookout was put up for bid in 1959, but it wasn’t until 1968 that it was bought by Jim Stewart of Lakeview for $35, although that included a stipulation it be removed by Dec. 30, 1969.
Stewart must have done a good job. Our search for remnants of the lookout began off the Forest Service road at a highpoint where a lookout would have had a view of forestlands to the east, north and south and, to the west, Upper Klamath Lake and the Cascades, including Mount McLoughlin and Pelican Butte. According to information on the “Forest Lookouts” website, the lookout was “east of Modoc Point on a tree covered hill.”
The others began hiking back to our car, but Bill and I weaved our way down the steep drop-off to Modoc Point, a rock, lichen-colored outcrop that provides even more dramatic views of the lake, Cascades and, almost directly underneath, Highway 97. We found no signs of past habitation and, disappointingly, no remnants of an old road. Disappointing because we had to bushwhack through heavy brush before finally climbing back up the steep slope, where we found the known road and eventually joined the others patiently waiting by the car.
The main point of the hike, as for many hikes, was being outside, seeing new places and enjoying the day. But as for finding the old lookout, our search was, well, pointless.