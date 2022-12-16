Not yet, darn it.
Opening of Lake County’s Warner Canyon Ski Area, which had been scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, has been delayed.
There’s ample snow, but Ski Hill Manager Ken Odegaard said he and others are working to complete safety checks, explaining he and others are working to finish tests for the chairlift and other new system improvements. “Our team includes our management staff, specialized lift professionals and countless volunteers working tirelessly to open our hill,” he said in a statement.
Information on when Warner Canyon will open will be posted on the Warner Canyon Ski Area and Lodge Facebook site. It’s hoped the opening can begin soon because of the upcoming Christmas holidays, traditionally a high-demand season.
Once in operation, Warner Canyon will operate 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends and select other dates. Located 18 miles from Lakeview off Highway 140 East, the community ski area is managed by the Fremont Highlanders Ski Club. The hill is by a triple chairlift that rises from the base elevation of 5,700 feet to its summit at 6,480 feet.
The opening delay is frustrating because, according to Odegaard, heavy snow has made conditions for downhill skiing and snowboarding excellent. “I haven’t seen it this good a shape maybe ever. The whole mountain is covered.”
Warner Canyon’s 21 runs include five beginner and five intermediate trails along with 11 advanced/expert trails. The longest run is 1.1 miles.
During the season, Warner Canyon will be open Saturdays and Sundays, except for Christmas Day, through March 18-19. The area will be open daily during the Christmas holiday season, Dec. 26 through Jan. 2. In addition, night skiing from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. is planned Jan. 26, with day and night skiing Jan. 27 and 28. Half-day skiing from noon to 4 p.m. is planned Feb. 10. The annual Snofest is planned Feb. 25.
Lift tickets for full- and half-day skiing and snowboarding are: $10 and $5 for youth 5 and younger; $20 and $15 for pre-teens 6 to 12; $30 and $20 for students 13 to 18; $40 and $30 for adults 10 to 68; and $20 and $15 for seniors 69 and older. Full day skiing/riding is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while half-days begin at noon. Season passes, including family and corporate passes, also are available.
Throughout the past several months, several projects have kept volunteers busy, including the installation of a motor that replaced a backup motor that had been at Warner Canyon since 1957. The backup motor was purchased through a $75,000 grant from Oregon Parks and Recreation and Lake County in-kind contributions valued at $75,000, a total of $150,000. The grant and in-kind funds also were used to upgrade the safety system.
Another upgrade was relocating the hill’s upper lift shack to allow more room for larger snowcats used to groom trail, especially near the top unloading ramp. The Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department provided three people to assist with moving the shack, which was done earlier this year.
Odegaard and Highlanders President Eric Wolf said many individuals and businesses provided labor and funding for this year’s projects, including Dave Knowles, Dave Staub, Greg Larson, Prescott Rice, Rob Sharp, Andy Pardue, Pardue Construction, Chuck Messner and a Warner Creek Correctional Facility work crew,
Along with skiing and riding, Warner Canyon features what Odegaard describe as a “rustic, old style ski lodge” that offers lunches, beverages, snacks and such family-friendly style amenities as a wood stove, window views of the ski hill, picnic tables for families or large groups to gather at to eat and socialize and shelves to stow extra gear. Tailgating is allowed and popular with the local adult crowd.
Equipment rentals, including skiing and snowboarding equipment, are available in Lakeview at Tall Town Bike and Camp, 19 N. E St., with sizes for children and adults. For more information, call 541-947-4862. Information on ski and snowboard instruction programs is available by visiting the Warner Canyon website at warnercanyonskihill.com or by calling 541-947-5001.
Parking is provided right next to the lodge and ski hill. Oregon Sno-Park permits are required and must be displayed in the parked vehicle’s windshield. Permits can be purchased at a DMV office, a designated agent (such as a sporting goods store) or at Warner Canyon when buying a ticket.