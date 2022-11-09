LAVA BEDS NATIONAL MONUMENT — It’s the season for taking refuge at Lava Beds National Monument.
Even if the weather outside is snowy, rainy or frightful, conditions inside most of the park’s accessible caves are delightful. Enjoying the caves, which typically remain about 55 degrees year-round, does mean visitors should dress appropriately while also carrying adequate light sources.
Several popular caves are closed to reduce the possibility of spreading white-nose syndrome, a disease that can be deadly for bats. But many other caves, including Valentine, Skull, Mushpot, Heppe, Big Painted, Symbol Bridge, Golden Dome, Boulevard, Blue Grotto, Indian Well, a section of Thunderbolt, Hopkins and Catacombs, are open for exploring.
For first-time cavers, Mushpot Cave is a recommended introductory cave. Located just a short walk from the visitor center, it’s Lava Beds’ only lighted cave, although extra lights are recommended. Mushpot is also the park’s only cave with interpretive signs that explain cave formations, ecology and cave climate.
According to park staff, currently open caves luring spelunkers are Paradise Alley, Blue Grotto and the open section of Thunderbolt. All are located off the Cave Loop Road.
Paradise Alley, regarded as a lesser challenging cave, has a relatively smooth path, with ceiling heights exceeding 7-feet, which minimizes the need for stooping or crawling.
Blue Grotto, named for its pale blue-gray ceilings, is rated moderately challenging. The main path in Blue Grotto, which is accessed by a ladder, allows visitors to walk upright along its variably smooth, sometimes rough floor. Like other caves, Blue Grotto was formed 10,500 to 65,000 years ago by lava flows.
Although the downstream section of Thunderbolt that connects to Lava Brook and Labyrinth caves is closed, the upstream portion is open. Listed as among the park’s most challenging caves, Thunderbolt has some tight areas and low ceilings that can require duck-walking. The cave is entered by a ladder.
Several caves provide other features, including ice formations, when outside temperatures are chilly and cold. Several caves accessed from Cave Loop Road feature ice stalagmites that rise up from cave floors. The formations are created when water seeping through the ceiling of a cave drops then freezes on the cave’s floor. Among caves known for its stalagmites is Indian Well, a moderately challenging cave that’s a short walk from the visitor center. The first half of the cave is easy, with a pathway that later changes to rock further into the cave.
Some popular caves are closed for the winter, including Upper and Lower Sentinel, Juniper, Hercules Leg, Lava Brook-Labyrinth, Sunshine, Merrill and a portion of Thunderbolt, to protect hibernating bats.
As explained on the Lava Beds website, “Hibernating bats must ‘fatten up’ to prepare for their winter siesta. On any given night, bats can eat up to 1,200 mosquito-sized insects in one hour! As you can imagine, they tend to be pretty chubby before entering hibernation. Between the months of November and March bats use as little of their energy reserves as possible by reducing their heartbeat from 300-400 bpm (beats per minute) to 10 bpm. However, each time a bat is awoken from hibernation—either by human disturbance or the irritating fungus of white-nose syndrome—they spend about 80% of their energy reserves,
“Since white-nose syndrome is known to infect and spread quickly throughout hibernating bat colonies, it is important that we do not disturb our hibernating bats … We ask that all of our visitors do their part to protect the bats by not visiting these caves until our tiny friends leave in the spring.”
Lava Beds many caves are fun for exploring, but for those who feel uncomfortable in the dark, a good option is Symbol Bridge. From a signed parking area on the road to Skull Cave, it’s about three-quarters of a mile to Symbol Bridge, an open collapse known for its array of pictographs created as long as 1,500 years ago.
Some of the pictographs painted onto smooth basalt surfaces are black while others are white. Researchers believe the white images were made with clay mixed with water or spit, while the black images were from mixtures of animal fat and charcoal. Scientific dating on organic substances in the paint indicate the pictographs were created from 400 to 1,500 years ago.
Symbol Bridge and nearby Big Painted Cave, which also has pictographs, are easily accessed on a clearly marked trail with informative interpretive signs. With its wide, open entrance, Big Painted Cave provides enough natural sunlight that people who dislike dark caves can feel comfortable. A flashlight, however, is recommended to find and view the rock art.
For some, visiting Lava Beds during cooler months is a preferred alternative to exploring park features to escape the summer crowds and heat. No matter how frightful the weather is outside, 'tis the season for exploring Lava Beds always delightful caves.