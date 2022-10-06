We had our ups and downs.
No, not the emotional kind.
On an overnight backpack in the Mountain Lakes Wilderness with my daughter Molly, our ups included reaching high points along the Mountain Lakes Loop Trail above Lake Harriette and, views from a loftier vantage, the summit of 8,208-foot Aspen Butte, the area’s tallest peak.
The lows were the steep downhills, including a short hike to Lake Paragon and, even more, back down to our starting site, the Clover Creek Trailhead at an elevation of 5,600-feet.
It’s fall and we weren’t alone. One of my favorite lakes, Mystic, hasn’t been quite so mystical since a trail sign was installed years ago. On the way to Mystic we briefly met Bonnie Nork, a Klamath Falls woman who creates diet-defying cakes and desserts. She must not eat what she bakes because she was returning from a day hike to Mystic and back, a vigorous up-and-down round-trip jaunt of about 12 miles. By the time Molly and I arrived at Mystic, two Medford hikers on a day hike were munching lunch and resting. Later that afternoon, two more hikers with a pair of friendly dogs passed through after trading hello-sniffs with Molly’s dog, lovable Loki.
In the past I’ve avoided revealing Mystic Lake’s name for selfish reasons — it’s a beautiful lake, a great place to camp, good for swimming and, until the sign, somewhat unknown because it’s off the main trail. But the secret is out.
What still remains little known is the Mountain Lakes’ history. It’s unique among U.S. wilderness areas because its boundaries form a perfect 6-by-6-mile square, encompassing 36-square miles. It was among the original wilderness areas created by the 1964 Wilderness Act after being designated as Forest Service primitive area nearly a century ago in 1930.
But the area’s geologic history goes back much further, possibly 7 million years.
For decades it was said the area was created when a 12,000-foot mountain exploded and, like Crater Lake, left behind a caldera surrounded by several peaks, including Crater Mountain, Whiteface Peak, Mount Carmine, Aspen Butte, Greylock Mountain and Mount Harriman. According to that long-accepted theory, throughout the centuries, glaciers carved the land into its current formation.
But in recent years other geologists have discarded the single mountain theory, saying instead the area was created when glaciers from four overlapping shield volcanoes — Aspen Butte, Harriman, Crater and Greylock — moved down the mountains.
However it was created, the result is a wilderness area with more than 20 lakes. Several are small and unnamed. The largest, almost 36-acres, and most visited is Lake Harriette while others include South Pass, Como, Echo, Waban, Eb, Zeb, Coyote, Weston, Clover, Avalanche, Paragon, Storm and, of course, 2.2-acre Mystic.
Once settled at Mystic, we added an afternoon trek to Paragon, which in this drought year is a sad looking, muddy puddle.
The night was cool and long, with darkness and cool temperatures descending early on Mystic, which is surrounded by forests and Aspen Butte’s rugged, steep north slope.
Instead of hiking directly back to the Clover Creek Trailhead, near the Aspen Butte Trail sign we dropped our packs and took the mile-plus long, sometimes hard-to-follow user trail to Aspen Butte. It’s worth the effort. The views are sweeping, including the butte’s angular, rock-covered slopes, distant Upper Klamath Lake, Mount McLoughlin, Mount Shasta and a panorama of neighboring peaks.
Part of the pleasure of the Mountain Lakes is its diversity. Its lower elevation forests include Douglas fir, ponderosa pine, lodgepole pine, plus red and white fir while mountain hemlock and sugar pine are common in the upper reaches. But most personally pleasing are healthy stands of whitebark pine, trees found only at high elevations such as Aspen Butte.
The signs to Aspen Butte, Mystic Lake and the Clover Creek Cutoff Trail are the work of John Sparks, known as “Bobcat,” creator of the information packed OregonHikers.org website. From the Clover Lake Trailhead, the once easy-to-miss cutoff trail forks off before Clover Lake and shortens the distance to the loop trail for people heading toward Aspen Butte, South Pass lakes like Mystic, and Lake Harriette.
The Clover Creek Cutoff Trail is shorter than the route shown on maps, but comes with challenges. On the return trip to the main trail, there are 36 places where the cutoff route is blocked by logs, several with obviously long-used detours, some that we had to step over, and others that required climbing up and over.
No matter the trail conditions, whether it’s steeply up or down, I’m always up for a hike or backpack with Molly.