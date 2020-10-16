It was almost too easy.
As promised, it was only about a third-of-a-mile from the trailhead to bubbling Union Creek where, immediately, we heard and saw a series of delightfully splashy waterfalls.
We could have reached Union Creek Falls, actually a series of tumbling cascades, by a longer 4-plus mile hike that’s known, and criticized, for its lack of trail maintenance. Because of obstacles, hikers beginning near the Highway 62 community of Union Creek often have to climb over and find routes around fallen trees and other debris. Instead, friends and I opted for the shorter route, one that’s so easy that people who don’t like to hike love it.
Once along the creek there aren’t any spectacular “Golly-Wow!” breathtaking moments because the falls don’t plunge down dramatic heights. The tallest, Union Creek Falls, drops about 10 feet. But what the series of falls lack in height they make up with variety as they variously curl, wriggle and carve their way along the creek through narrow clefts in the basalt rock. Even in early fall Union Creek whistles with water, weaving and slicing along and though gorgeous mini-gorges.
The trail to the falls from its east side trailhead is short and sweet. It’s reached by driving west on Highway 62 past the Crater Lake National Park boundary to Forest Road 600. After about a quarter-mile, turn left on Forest Road 610 for the jaunt to the falls’ upper trailhead. From there it’s an easy downhill walk to the creek.
Once at the creek, explore upstream to view more sections of the lively, frothy creek and more pools of swirling rapids. The actual trail goes west toward Union Creek and the Union Creek Resort and Beckie’s Café. Along the way, the trail sidles alongside the creek, offering several openings in the old growth forest where it’s possible, and recommended, to see new perspectives of the creek’s splashy sights.
According to “A Guide to Trails on the High Cascades Ranger District,” the creek’s channel is ever-changing because of diversions created by logjams, beaver dams, windthrow and the undercutting of tree roots by the flowing water.
The trail also passes alongside massively large and broad Douglas fir — see how many people it takes to form a human chain around the larger giants.
Less conspicuous are flat-needled yews, trees that are revered by some because their bark provides taxol, a known anti-cancer drug, and feared because the bush is extremely poisonous to humans and animals. The wood of yews, known for the elasticity, was also used by Indians and medieval warriors for making bows.
Further west the Union Creek Trail reaches a junction with the Old Growth Trail, which is mostly used in winter by cross country skiers as part of a 5-mile loop from the Union Creek Resort.
For people wanting more options, several other hikes begin near the community Union Creek, including a personal favorite, National Creek Falls, which begin nine miles north of the town off Highway 62 and is less than a mile round-trip.
About 16 miles south are Mill Creek Falls and Barr Creek Falls. From Union Creek, an easy 2.5-mile loop trail leads to the Natural Bridge while another 2.25-mile loop includes Union Creek and the Rogue River Gorge.
For information on various day hikes near Union Creek visit the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/rogue-siskiyou, then click on recreation, then hiking, then day hiking and scrolling down the High Cascades Ranger District.