Unusually warm weather may be lousy for cross country and downhill skiing, but it’s been a bonanza for mountain and road bikers to get ready for a pair of bicycling events.
Despite two years of uncertainty, plans are being made for rides that lure local and regional bicyclists and mountain bikers: The Ride the Rim weekends at Crater Lake National Park in September and in May the Art of Survival Century that takes participants into Malin, Tulelake and the Lava Beds National Monument.
Art of Survival Century
The Art of Survival is actually a series of rides held over a two-day period, this year May 28-29, with a range of family-friendly, mountain bike and distance choices. The May 29 events will again begin from the Malin Community Park, while on day two rides will take off from the Butte Valley Community Center in Dorris. The Art of Survival’s actual kickoff, a pre-ride party, is set for Friday, May 27, at the Malin Broadway Theater.
It’s a wonderful event that mostly covers little-traveled roads.
“What is unique about this event, which is a ride and not a race, is that each rest stop offers educational components and/or ranger- or historian-led talks highlighting the cultural history, geography, environment issues and geology of the area,” emphasize ride organizers. “Along with providing fluids and nutritious snacks at the rest stops, riders will have the opportunity to learn about the areas they’re passing through.”
Last year, the Saturday rides were rerouted to include sections of the historic Applegate Trail that was used by settlers headed west in the 1800s into what was then uncharted territory and the ancestral home of Modoc Indians.
The Saturday rides, which all begin and end in Malin, feature four distances. They pass through portions of Lava Beds, a national park known for its expansive lava flows, cinder cones and lava tube caves. It also has a rich, also violent, human history, a place where most of the Modoc War’s major battles were fought. The rides also take participants through the farming and ranching communities of Malin, Merrill and Tulelake.
The century, or 100-mile ride, meanders through back roads. Other, shorter rides include the metric century, a distance of 59 miles; a 38-mile ride; 22-mile mountain bike route; and a family-friendly 14-miler.
On May 29 the ride shifts to the Butte Valley community of Dorris for the Gravel Grinder. Mountain bikers have a choice of 74- and 54-miles on mostly unpaved roads, but there’s also a family-friendly 13-miler. All the rides pass through the Butte Valley Wildlife Area with frequent views of Mount Shasta and the valley’s agricultural farms and ranches.
For information and to register visit the website at survivalcentury.com. Routes, maps and other information is provided. The event is sponsored by the Malin Community Service Club. Registration fees range from $25 to $85 for Saturday events to $25 to $75 for the gravel grinders before May 20, with increased charges after that. Family/group and two-day fees are also available.
Crater Lake Ride the Rim
Hoping to make a return in September are the Ride the Rim events at Crater Lake National Park. Last year’s event was cancelled because of concerns about the Covid pandemic. Although it primarily attracts bicyclists, the event is also open for walkers and runners. Both days — September 10 and 22 — Rim Drive from the North Junction to park headquarters will again be closed to motorized vehicles. Because it is a ride and not a race, participants are encouraged to take advantage of traffic-free access to lake overlooks.
It’s a challenging ride because of the many up and downhills and the elevation. The elevation at the North Junction, the starting area, is 7,050 feet. The route goes 4.6 miles to a rest stop at Cleetwood Cove then climbs steeply over the next 6.8 miles to an elevation of 7,630 feet for a rest stop near the Mount Scott trailhead. From there it’s 6.1 miles to a third rest station at Dutton Ridge.
Most participants end the tour in another six miles at park headquarters. But it’s also possible to continue on from the headquarters another steeply uphill 11.1 miles — an elevation gain from 6,450 to 7,050 feet — back to the North Junction. All of the rest stops offer snacks and water along with restrooms, basic bike repair tools and basic first aid kits. In all, the route includes about 3,500 feet of elevation gains.
There is no set starting time but people are encouraged to begin early enough to complete their chosen distance. East Rim Drive will close to motorized vehicle from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. At present, because of Covid restrictions no shuttle service is planned so people will need to go the entire 33-mile distance, take an out-and-back route, or make arrangements to be self-transported from the park headquarters parking area to the North Entrance parking area.
Because of the elevation and hills, bicyclists are recommended to be at least intermediate level riders. Most electric bikes are permitted. No sag vehicles are provided.
The Ride the Rim is held through a partnership between the park and the Discover Klamath Visitor & Convention Bureau and volunteers with the Friends of Crater Lake. There is no registration fee but participants are encouraged to make $10 donations at boxes at the North Junction or park headquarters or through the event’s Facebook page, https://ridetherimoregon.com, to cover costs of snacks, water and other supplies. Registration opens April 1.