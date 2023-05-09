It’s a place that remembers events that people wish had never happened.

During World War II, the remote far northern California community of Newell was the site of the Tule Lake War Relocation Center. Tule Lake opened in 1942 and became the largest of 10 relocation centers and gained notoriety a year later when it became the nation’s only segregation center. During the years it was open — it closed in March 1946, months after the war ended — nearly 30,000 Japanese-Americans, two-thirds of them U.S. citizens, were forcibly incarcerated at Tule Lake.

