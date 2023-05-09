It’s a place that remembers events that people wish had never happened.
During World War II, the remote far northern California community of Newell was the site of the Tule Lake War Relocation Center. Tule Lake opened in 1942 and became the largest of 10 relocation centers and gained notoriety a year later when it became the nation’s only segregation center. During the years it was open — it closed in March 1946, months after the war ended — nearly 30,000 Japanese-Americans, two-thirds of them U.S. citizens, were forcibly incarcerated at Tule Lake.
Most of the segregation center’s buildings are long gone. But reminders of the past, including the former stockade and a portion of a barracks that housed Japanese-Americans, are among the historic facilities reopening to visitors over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. The compact visitor center will be open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays until Labor Day. It’s located eight miles south of the city of Tulelake off Highway 139. Its entrance is from the only driveway along the highway between County Roads 113 and 176. (Some online maps, including Google, incorrectly show the entrance about an eighth-of-a-mile north of the driveway.)
Tule Lake became a California Historical Landmark in 1975 and named a National Historic Landmark in 2006. In 2008, President George W. Bush designated the Tule Lake Unit as one of nine sites — the only one in the contiguous 48 states — as part of the then newly created World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument. It was upgraded as the stand-alone Tule Lake National Monument in 2019. Along with the few reminders of the past near Tulelake, the park also includes Camp Tulelake. Originally built as a Civilian Conservation Corps before WWII, Camp Tulelake later housed Japanese-Americans in 1943 and German and Italian prisoners of war from 1944 to 1946.
Angela Sutton, park ranger for Tule Lake and Lava Beds National Monument, noted the visitor center, which only opened last summer, offers basic information about Tule Lake and Camp Tulelake. Until last year, National Park Service staff worked from the nearby Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds office in Tulelake, where its local history museum includes exhibits about Tule Lake along with a section of an original barracks and a guard tower.
Sutton noted the histories of Tule Lake and Camp Tulelake are complex and interwoven.
When it was created in 1942, the Tule Lake complex was the Tule Lake War Relocation Center. Japanese-Americans living in the West Coast were forced to leave their homes, farms and businesses and transported to 10 relocation centers across the U.S.
Tule Lake became the Tule Lake Segregation Center in 1943. As the nation’s only segregation camp, it housed internees known as “no nos” because they refused to sign controversial, poorly worded loyalty documents. After the designation, a lighted, seven-foot-high chain link fence topped with barbed wire was installed while the number of guard towers around the center was increased from six to 19. Farm areas were also surrounded by a warning fence, security fence and 16 new guard towers.
A stockade, a 250- by 350-foot area enclosed by fence and guard towers, was added in 1944. The stockade grounds included barracks, a mess hall, latrine and Army tents used as unheated punishment quarters for some prisoners. Most notorious was the stockade’s six cell concrete jail. Although designed to imprison up to 24 men, at times more than 100 were crammed into its tight confines. The stockade is one of few remaining buildings in the camp. After the camp closed, many barracks were sold and repurposed as homes, barns or other buildings for homesteaders. The Tulelake Airport, used mostly by area agricultural businesses, was built on a portion of the camp.
The solidly built stockade remains a feature of Tule Lake National Monument. Ranger-led stockade tours are offered seasonally for several years will resume this summer. Sutton said tours will begin at 9:30 a.m. and last about 1½ hours. The number of people per tour is limited so reservations are recommended and can be made by calling (530) 260-0537. Group tours can also be arranged and made two weeks in advance.
Tours at Camp Tulelake, located on Hill Road about two miles north of the Klamath Basin Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, will not be offered this summer because of ongoing restoration work, which includes pouring new concrete foundations, making siding repairs and other preservation efforts.
Tule Lake’s current visitor center, located in a building known as the Ditch Rider House, will eventually be relocated to the larger, historic carpenter shop. Sutton said the future visitor center will feature a larger exhibit area, sales center, restrooms and staff offices. She has no estimate on when the new center will open, noting the National Park Service has a long backlog of proposed projects.
For more information about the history of Tule Lake National Monument sites, visitor center hours and tours, visit the website at www.nps.gov/tule