What do the crews building new trails at Spence Mountain do when their day is done?
Hop on their mountain bikes and ride the trails they’ve built in previous years and test the new trails they crafted that day.
“We got to test that out yesterday,” said Tom Lyons, one of the trail crew, of Speed King, a new 2.25-mile “flow” trail that may open in late May or early June. “It will be a great beginner-intermediate trail.”
Lyons is helping develop Spence Mountain trails for the first time, but others with Dirt Mechanics, the Bend-based company that’s been building trails on Spence since 2014, have been part of the process for several years.
“We ride it every day,” said Paul Thomasberg, of Terra Velo Consulting, who has worked in partnership with Dirt Mechanics team at Spence from the beginning and is credited as designing the mountain’s entire trail system.
Another person who’s been involved at Spence since 2014 is Paul “Kiwi” Lissette, owner of Dirt Mechanics. He is pleased and proud of work done over the past eight years. “Kiwi” said Speed King, a one-way downhill route, will have at least three alternative entrances to allow bikers the option of avoiding the half-mile upper section, which will be rated most difficult. Because it can be accessed by the nearby South Ridge Trail, a blue or intermediate trail, he envisions bikers doing laps.
Although it’s still weeks from the completion, the trail already features tempting rows of berms and carefully graded turns along its undulating terrain through a section of Spence’s mixed conifer forest.
Robert Roberston, another Dirt Mechanic crew member who’s spent portions of other years at trail system, is particular about how Speed King is designed. He takes pride in creating berms and rollers and the opportunity for jumps. He noted the trail’s width varies from 24- to 48-inches to give bikers the option of going over or around ramps and drops.
Lyons terms Speed King a “gateway trail” for bikers wanting to improve their riding skills.
“You can still have fun without having to do jumps,” he said. When it opens, he expects riders —especially beginners — will say, “Hey, that was fun. And I want to do it again!”
While Lyons, Robertson and Lissette were working on Speed King on Wednesday, Thomasberg was using hand tools and a small tractor helping to develop Red Rover, a mile-long easy loop trail being designed for beginning mountain bikers and casual hikers.
“I like building a trail that’s more difficult,” admitted Thomasberg, who rides black diamond trails. “But I have a grandson. And my wife likes to ride green trails. It’s not very thrilling for most people, unless you’re 4 or 64,” he quipped of Red Rover. But he was quick to add, “It’s non-intimidating, but you still get that element you love about Spence; the beautiful scenery, the trees, the lake. I think it’s going to be a nice addition.”
As in past years, Spence’s ongoing trail development and maintenance is being funded and coordinated through the Klamath Trails Alliance. Unlike some years when the KTA has funded up to 11 miles of new trails, this year’s additions have been reduced because of funding reductions due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Drew Honzel, KTA’s treasurer who helps coordinate Spence Mountain projects. Adding more than 3 miles this summer will up the total miles of Spence trails to 45, with more in the works.
While Spence Mountain is a major focus, the KTA is also partnering with the city of Klamath Falls to complete a mountain bike skills area in Moore Park. The trail will be inside of the main walking loop above the Gingerbread house, next to the park maintenance area. The skills course will include jumps, bumps, drops, corners, and obstacles appropriate to all skill levels of riders. Work should begin in the later this spring or by early summer.
For more about the KTA and its various projects, visit their Facebook or www.klamathtrails.org.