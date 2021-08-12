ALONG THE PACIFIC CREST TRAIL – Ben Benjamin enjoys seeing people smile.
And the smiles are abundant when Benjamin, relaxing under the shade of trees while seated in a lawn chair, greets surprised visitors. The passers-by are surprised to see Benjamin, but the smiles form when he offers them free chilled sodas from an ice chest.
“I love the fact it’s a surprise,” Benjamin smiled.
It’s a surprise because the gift of a cold drink comes along a Southern Oregon section of the Pacific Crest Trail, which begins at the Mexico-California and ends 2,653 miles later where Washington meets Canada. For the past several years, Benjamin and his friends Mark Sherbow and Dick Barbara take turns performing “trail magic” from their spot along the PCT.
Two years ago, the trio handed out 2,233 cans of soda in a single season. Thru hikers, those attempting to backpack the entire PCT, typically begin reaching Southern Oregon in June, with numbers increasing in July and August before declining in September. Because of the distance and logistics, it frequently takes five months to travel the entire trail, usually from south to north.
Many days, about 30 surprised PCTers experience trail magic at the soda stop. Benjamin said he and his partners have been seeing upwards of 80 thru hikers a day in recent weeks. The numbers are higher than usual because most hikers have been forced bypass large sections of the PCT because of forest closures due to raging wildfires, including the still uncontrolled Dixie Fire.
The place where Benjamin, Sherbow and Barbara perform Trail Magic is in a grove of trees, a welcome rest stop after a steady two-mile uphill. Because chairs have been stolen in previous years — and because they want hikers to be surprised — Benjamin requested their location be described only as between far northern California’s Seiad Valley and Ashland.
“A big bubble of hikers come through Ashland,” said Benjamin, noting many hikers end a long day’s trek at Callahan’s Mountain Resort, a restaurant/resort near where the PCT crosses Interstate 5. Some stay there while other find rides into town, some for a meal and a shower and motel bed. Earlier that day, Benjamin had given three PCTers rides from Ashland back to Callahan’s.
While on a day hike that included a portion of the PCT, friends and I were surprised by the numbers of thru-hikers. While we mostly only exchanged quick greetings along the trail, at the soda stop several, seated in the shade and contently slurping cool drinks, said they hoped to hitch rides to Ashland to resupply, wash clothes, shower and eat “real food.” Benjamin said various apps such as Guthook provide detailed information about the PCT, including people willing to host hikers in Ashland and shuttle them back to resume their treks.
“Trail angels,” who provide food, water and other items for thru-hikers, are scattered along segments of the PCT. During our hike, near a road crossing/trailhead there were large jugs of water and packets of raisins. In the Lake of the Woods area, a Klamath Falls woman frequently spends days handing out fruits, sweets and other treats.
For Benjamin, Trail Magic is a way of encouraging hikers. Although he no longer runs extreme distances, the 74-year-old has completed a 100-mile race 21 times. Barbara knows firsthand how much thru-hikers appreciate trail angels because he has hiked the entire PCT.
“I admire their guts. It’s fun learning their stories and learning where they’re from,” said Benjamin, noting some thru-hikers enjoy brief breaks and the chance to chat with strangers. “I love hearing their trail names.”
Thru-hikers traditionally adopt unique nicknames such as “Mouse King,” “Sliced Beets,” “Beer Man,” and “Cindy Loo Hoo.” Benjamin has earned the moniker “The Inquisitor” — “because I ask them so many questions,” he said.
Without question, Benjamin says he, Sherbow and Barbara enjoy creating “trail magic.”
“It gives them a chance to relax,” Benjamin says of the soda stop. “We love helping the hikers, helping them to achieve their goal.”