Interested in getting out on wilderness trails this summer?
Anthony Benedetti, who oversees the trails program for wilderness areas in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, is looking for volunteers to help clear and maintain trails.
“I’m trying to get help for trail work,” Benedetti said, noting he’s eager to recruit people who can assist for a day outings or overnight camps.
“Basically, I’m trying to get the word out,” he said. “Even if it’s one person to walk the trail with me for safety reasons.”
A change in staffing means the forest will not have dedicated staff of seasonal, paid employees to clear trails for the upcoming 2021 season. Instead, the forest is hiring permanent seasonal workers who will handle various projects, the bulk of which will be timber related. Other responsibilities, in order of priority, include fuels and fires management, recreation and trail maintenance.
“It’s not going to keep us from getting work done, but we won’t be able to do as much,” Benedetti said.
There’s a lot of work to be done.
Benedetti oversees 100 miles of trails in the Sky Lakes, Mountain Lake and Gearhart Mountain wilderness areas, plus a small portion of the Mount Thielsen Wilderness. That mileage figure can be deceptive because many times the designated wildernesses are reached by trails that start outside the wilderness boundary.
In 2020, Benedetti and a trio of seasonal employees cleared and reopened unusually large blocks of trails. In recent years, trail work has been challenging because many trails were blocked by massive amounts of trees destroyed or damaged by wildfires.
Trail clearing and maintenance work normally begins in mid- or late-May, depending on snow conditions. Volunteers can assist for a day or multiple days, with the option of camping overnight near a trailhead or pack-supported in the backcountry.
As in past years, High Desert Trail Riders Backcountry Horsemen will provide that pack support.
“We enjoy the backcountry so we’re trying to give back,” said Betty Applebaker, president and a longtime High Desert Trail Riders member who has frequently helped pack in saws, food and other supplies for trail crews on horses and mules.
“We want to get back there, too,” echoed Ron Stewart, another Trail Rider. Because they ride horseback and can cover more miles than a hiker, “we see stuff the average person doesn’t see. When we’re out there, it’s peaceful.”
Benedetti credits the group with making trail work possible. Among last year’s cooperative efforts was trail work in the Mountain Lake Wilderness.
“We wouldn’t have been able to do it without them,” he said.
The Trail Riders and Benedetti have already scheduled three pack-supported trail work overnights, two in August and another in September. Major goals this year include clearing the trail from the Sevenmile Trailhead to the Pacific Crest Trail to Ranger Spring in the Sky Lakes Wilderness and finishing trail work in the Gearhart Mountain Wilderness. Multi-day trail clearing events are typically coordinated with the Pacific Crest Trail Association and the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
Benedetti has also contacted the Klamath Basin Outdoor Group, which helped clear brush on a portion of the Cherry Creek Trail last summer. For many years, members of the Klamath Trails Alliance have taken on volunteer trail clearing in and aruond the Sky Lakes Wilderness. Because of the need for more help, Benedetti is eager to partner with other groups or individuals.
But it’s not always necessary to work with Benedetti or as a group member.
Especially helpful as trails open are people who can hike trails and make reports, for example, with information on the number of downed trees and — with tape measures he’s willing to provide — the average diameter and the largest diameter of fallen trees.
“That’s gold to me,” Benedetti said, noting the information assists in determining if crews can clear trails with hand saws or require two-person crosscut saws.
Volunteers working with Benedetti do not require certification to operate chainsaws — which cannot be used in designated wilderness areas — but will be required to sign volunteer agreements. He is also awaiting directions for COVID-19 protocol. Benedetti normally spends two or three days a week in the field.
For information contact Benedetti at 541-885-3440 or anthony.benedetti@usda.gov.