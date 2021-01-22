A steady chorus of rat-a-tats, like unseen carpenters working in synchronicity. Sounds and sights of bushes, suddenly and explosively fluttering. Birds as still as statues in distant treetops.
The Queen of the Lake Trail, one of the many that’s part of the Spence Mountain trail system, is best known for its king-sized views of Upper Klamath Lake. But it’s a trail that offers much more.
The two-mile long route, which begins at the Spence Mountain Trailhead off Highway 140 about 15 miles west of Klamath Falls, had been closed since the July 2020 Spence Mountain Fire forced the closure of several trails, including The Queen. A roughly half-mile section of the trail had extensive fire-related damage, including rockfalls and fallen timber.
But it reopened Sunday with Drew Honzel, Michael Schaaf and Elwyn Jacobson spending five hours completing the final pieces of work needed to reopen.
The trio are members of the Klamath Trails Alliance, an organization that has coordinated the development of 42 miles of trails at Spence. Since the July fire, volunteers spent about 50 hours doing tread repair on The Queen, reinforcing rock sections and clearing fallen timber.
“The biggest challenge was really keeping it closed until we had adequate moisture and wind to dislodge weakened trees so it was safe,” Honzel said.
The South Ridge Trail, another Spence Mountain trail that was temporarily closed by the fire, reopened a few weeks after the blaze while another, Hooligan, had minimal damage and reopened shortly after the fire.
Recent work on The Queen of the Lake marked the beginning of what will likely be another year of extensive trail work. During 2020, KTA volunteers logged 1,568 hours of trail maintenance, the equivalent of 176 days and $39,000 in labor. Trail work was done on a total of 108 miles of trails at Spence, Mount McLoughlin, Brown Mountain the Oregon Tech/Sky Lakes Medical Center Geo Trail and Moore Park.
Spence’s still growing trail network was increased by seven miles in 2020. Volunteers also installed 42 new trail signs at Spence Mountain and Moore Park, and built a new kiosk at Spence’s Shoalwater Bay Trailhead.
Plans for this year include a “flow trail” called Speed King, a one-way downhill trail that will roughly parallel the South Ridge Trail. The first half-mile will be rated difficult, or black, while the lower two miles will be rated intermediate, or blue. Honzel said a “flow trail” is a little wider than a traditional single track, features several turns/berms, small jumps, “and is built so you don’t have to use your brakes much. There will likely be a couple of connectors between the two trails (Speed King and South Ridge) to allow for smaller loops.”
Adding the Speed King means the area around Junction 1 and the trailhead will be reconfigured to separate downhill and uphill traffic, which will require some short reroutes of Hooligan and South Ridge.
Also planned this year is a mile-long easy walking/biking loop that leaves from the main Highway 140 trailhead.
“This trail will be isolated from the rest of the system to minimize user conflicts,” Honzel said. “It should provide nice views and be a quiet place to spend a few minutes.”
The reopened Queen of the Lake is rated as difficult for mountain bikers and hikers. Because of its uneven, up and down terrain, hiking poles are recommended for walkers.
However it’s traveled, The Queen has become a regional favorite. That’s because along with lake views, it can be an escape into nature.
So, what about those previously mentioned sounds and sights?
The hammering rat-a-tats weren’t the sounds of carpenters, but of busy white-headed woodpeckers that were especially prolific — and noisy — through the burned area. The frantic flutters from trail side bushes were the flapping sounds of nervous quail taking hurried flight. And the birds poised like statues were bald eagles, some perched like sentinels on distant tall snags and another perched on a branch atop a tree-top nest, where the head of an eaglet was barely visible.
The Queen is back.