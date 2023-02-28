PHANG NGA BAY, Thailand — After driving nearly 100 kilometers from my Patong Beach hotel to a remote reach of Phang Nga Bay, my Maps app took me to my destination on the Andaman Sea. A lack of signage made me wonder if the stout, concrete pier could take the weight of my rental car, but after a cursory inspection, I decided to risk it. I was rewarded with easy access to the end of a pier more than 400 meters in length and found myself surprised to be alone. Though I was in Thailand, the eighth-most popular tourist destination on Earth, I was all alone at the end of a pier in a relatively uninhabited nook of the country on the last day of a months-long excursion. Everything had come to an end right there as I looked over the edge of the pier, and the metaphor wrote itself. Risks Without safety rails or easy access to the water, I decided to try and get closer to the water’s surface by climbing 50 feet down the rope ladder that connected the concrete structure to a small floating dock with the square footage of a hot tub. I have no idea what possessed me to do this, barefoot, while surrounded by fishable water, but I think I was convinced it would be easier to cast lures for any nearby predators. Casting proved easy enough, but I failed to catch anything after 15 minutes of effort and decided to climb back up the rope ladder and fish from a more conventional perch that wasn’t shifting underfoot at every waking moment. As is often the case with piers that might someday find commercial use, there was a tiered descent platform off to one side of the pier, descending maybe 15 vertical feet from the primary surface in three subsequent tiers. The bottom tier was slick with algae that had grown on the constantly damp, windward face of the pier, and I made a mental note not to slip and fall off. Several times I slipped, but I managed not to lose my footing. Low tide came and went, and once I stopped casting lures and began dropping small hooks baited with pea-sized pieces of shrimp, the action was immediate, as is usually the case. Dozens of fish obliged me, but since I’d spent the better part of the summer fishing in much the same way across Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, almost none of those fishes were new. I’d hoped to catch 300 new species on my adventure, but some logistical issues in Indonesia and Malaysia and repeated stomach illnesses in the same venues had eaten into my success (and also my intestines). Still, I sat at 226 new species going into that final day, and I thought one more would be icing on the cake. Not wanting to close the door on a big predatory species but also not wanting to go fishless on my last day, I alternated between fishing small baits for an hour, then casting a larger lure for 10 minutes in hopes of catching something dangerous. Nothing came of the casting, but bait yielded fish every drop — including two new ones. Would I have preferred to catch my first giant trevally (GT) on a large lure that my own catch dwarfed? Sure. Instead, my first GT was a hand-sized fish caught on an ultralight. The shortnose boxfish was another new one that hit bait, but as the sun began to set and locals with cast nets began to arrive en masse to chase schools of mullet, I began to see larger fish hitting on the surface, and I decided to risk striking out for the chance at a bigger prize. Sunset Casting a large CD-9 Rapala and jerking it erratically and quickly near the surface elicited several explosive strikes from what appeared to be larger GTs and barracuda. Then I briefly hooked a four-foot barracuda that went airborne and threw the hook. I was committed. Cast after cast in the waning light was made simpler by the rising tide that almost clipped the bottom step of the tiered offshoot platform from which I fished, allowing me a lot more control and nuance with my fake wooden fish than I’d had when casting from 10 or 20 feet above the water’s surface. Despite half a dozen additional hits, I failed to hook another large fish. Instead, my consolation prizes were half a dozen barracudas the length of my forearm. At first, I assumed they were the ubiquitous great barracuda, but they looked different, so I took some pics. I would later identify them as sawtooth barracudas, my final new species from Asia that trip. As the sun became more of a memory than a presence in the darkening sky, I said my final goodbyes to Thailand’s incredibly diverse fisheries and prepared to leave. I had to wait for several cars to move out of the narrow path that dangled precariously over the water in order to drive back down the length of the pier. My car passed slowly by the mullet netters crammed shoulder-to-shoulder just inches away from my mirror, completely unphased despite my discomfort with the close proximity. I made it without incident to the mainland, and from there, took the hours-long journey back to my hotel to enjoy one final night on Phuket Island — a destination I will certainly revisit. Sign up for every single CaughtOvgard column at www.patreon.com/CaughtOvgard. Read more for free at caughtovgard.com; Follow on Instagram and Fishbrain @lukeovgard; Contact luke.ovgard@gmail.com. Thank you for your continued support of local journalism.
PHANG NGA BAY, Thailand — After driving nearly 100 kilometers from my Patong Beach hotel to a remote reach of Phang Nga Bay, my Maps app took me to my destination on the Andaman Sea. A lack of signage made me wonder if the stout, concrete pier could take the weight of my rental car, but after a cursory inspection, I decided to risk it. I was rewarded with easy access to the end of a pier more than 400 meters in length and found myself surprised to be alone.